‘Work as a family’: Kubayi kick-starts relocating 500 flooded Cape Town households to temporary accommodation

Residents from Wynberg gather their belongings and leave their homes after strong winds blew their roofs off. Photo: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

The National Department of Human Settlements has intervened to assist those impacted by the adverse weather conditions in Cape Town.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala led a human settlements delegation to assess the progress of interventions for families in desperate need of shelter in the unrelenting cold and wet weather.

At least 500 households whose properties were submerged in water, were relocated to safer accommodation temporarily as severe weather conditions persist.

The Department of Human Settlements said a similar approach was adopted during the recent floods in Gqeberha and Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape, and the intention is for this to be replicated across the country.

It said this meant the immediate priority is to identify land within two weeks where affected households can permanently be moved to begin their new lives.

“Our immediate intervention is to relocate families to be accommodated at the Western Cape School of Governance where we will enter into a lease agreement of 30 days. In two weeks, we must identify land and I have spoken to all the families who are affected, and they have agreed to move.

“Our concern is mainly that with a level 8 warning, it means the rain will continue and we don’t want these communities to continue in this dire state where their shelters are submerged under water, so we are moving them to a safe place at least for 30 days while we look at alternative land parcels where they can be permanently relocated to build a new life away from flood plains,” Kubayi said.

She said the relocation for this community is not only in one ward, but will expand to more areas currently in danger or Category C informal settlements.

Residents from the Faure Wine Farm in Croydon that were displaced by the recent storm. Photo: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers

The City of Cape Town has over 800 of these informal settlements in the danger zone and Kubayi emphasised the need for a more proactive approach when dealing with disasters.

“We need to put preventative measures in place, and this work is ongoing. Moreover, I have instructed MECs in all nine provinces to identify more of these Category C informal settlements so that work can continue to mitigate imminent disasters,” Kubayi said.

Mansoer Wyngaard looks at the damage after the storm. He lost everything when the roof of his house blew off. Photo: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers

As part of disaster intervention and mitigation measures, it also provides the Informal Settlement Upgrading grant to provinces and municipalities, which entails the upgrading of informal settlements in-situ (developing the area where an informal settlement is located) by providing bulk infrastructure like storm water drainage to avert flooding, the department said.

Kubayi said in some areas visited, it was found there was no proper stormwater drainage system to absorb water during heavy rains, so bulk infrastructure is needed to be put in place to mitigate against the situation where people are locked in water.

She further appealed for greater coordination among all spheres of government whenever disaster strikes, as communities cared more about how soon government responds to their plight, and less about competition or blame games among leaders.

“My appeal to those we work with in human settlements, is that we are not here to compete or throw stones at each other, but we must complement each other to work as a family and as a team in responding to communities,” Kubayi said.

She emphasised that the response to disasters requires all the affected government departments to play their part in ensuring that the victims are attended to. This is because beyond the provision of shelter for the victims, there are other needs such as transport, protection of their properties which in some cases get stolen, and food and other necessities.

Kubayi further acknowledged the efforts by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as Gift of the Givers who continuously work alongside government during emergencies.

“Teams will continue with work on-site through the weekend. This includes assessing the structural integrity of damaged formal structures. The team from Human Settlements Emergency Housing, which includes the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), has been on the ground since the disasters happened to provide the necessary support to those who have lost their informal structures in Monwabisi, New Monwabisi Park, and Kuyasa informal Settlements, as well as to assess damages caused to permanent structures,” Kubayi said.

