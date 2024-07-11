Retail giant Pick n Pay opens its stores for storm relief donations across the Western Cape

Pick n Pay Tokai prepared chicken and mayo subs for car guards, security, and cleaning staff in the centre. Photo: Pick n Pay

In response to the devastating storms across the Western Cape, retailer, Pick n Pay has opened all its stores across the region as a donation drop-off point.

The retailer is rallying community support to provide much-needed relief to communities affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Members of the public can donate non-perishable food items, toiletries, clothing, and blankets at any Pick n Pay store in the Western Cape. Additionally, donations to the Feed the Nation Foundation can be made at any Pick n Pay till point nationwide or via the provided QR code.

Head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at Pick n Pay, Vaughan Pierce said the retailer was determined to assist where possible.

Pick n Pay staff have been out cooking and distributing food to those affected by the storm. Photo: Pick n Pay

“We are committed to doing everything we can to support communities during this challenging time, and we know our customers are too. Our store managers have been inundated with requests to help. It is incredible to witness the power of togetherness during these times, and Pick n Pay will always be a place the community can turn to for support,” Pierce said.

Since Sunday, extreme weather conditions have left many families displaced and urgently needing assistance. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has upgraded its warning to Level 8 for Thursday, anticipating more heavy rainfall and high winds.

“We urge everyone who can join us to support those affected by the terrible winds and flooding in many parts of the region. Your donations can make a significant difference in the lives of many,” Pierce said.

He said the retailer will continue coordinating with local disaster management teams and non-profit organisations to distribute all donations to those in need in the coming days

“Pick n Pay has also committed R100,000 in immediate aid. Stores have been mobilising staff to assist communities in need on the ground. They are also setting up daily food stations to ensure those displaced have access to nutritious meals, which are distributed to the hardest hit areas,” Pierce said.

