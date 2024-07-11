Fire and floods: Fire warnings issued for KZN as Western Cape gets flooded

The weather office has issued a veld fire warning for north and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal today. File Picture: Karen Sandison / Independent Newspapers

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a veld fire warning on Thursday for multiple towns in northern and north-western KwaZulu-Natal, highlighting the critical fire danger conditions prevailing in the region.

This warning comes as the Western Cape experiences severe flooding due to a series of cold fronts.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant.

KZN Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi stressed the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to prevent fires and mitigate potential damage.

"We urge the public to take this warning seriously and cooperate fully with fire safety measures," he said.

The warning from SAWS indicates that windy conditions, with gusts exceeding 65 km/h, coupled with dry and warm to hot weather, are forecast for parts of northern KwaZulu-Natal. The Fire Danger Index (FDI) is expected to exceed 75 in these regions, creating conditions highly favourable for the development and rapid spread of fires.

Residents in towns such as Newcastle, Ladysmith, Dannhauser, and others are urged to take necessary precautions. These include not starting fires in open areas, not discarding cigarette butts out of cars or into open veld, and not throwing bottles into the veld as they can magnify the sun's rays and start fires.

KZN Cogta emphasised the importance of preparing and maintaining fire breaks in a controlled manner.

In contrast, the Western Cape is dealing with the aftermath of significant rainfall and flooding as an Antarctic conveyor belt of weather patterns bash the region.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and several government MECs have been working to mitigate the impact of the adverse weather.

Approximately 4,000 structures have sustained damage across the Cape Town Metro, impacting 15,000 people. Relief efforts include providing 11,000 hot meals daily to affected residents with the help of NGOs.

The weather forecaster recorded substantial rainfall in various parts of the Western Cape, including 61mm in Paarl and 57mm in Wellington over a 24-hour period. Dam levels have risen rapidly, with the Berg River Dam reaching 104.06% capacity.

The dual crises of fire danger in KwaZulu-Natal and flooding in the Western Cape highlight the extreme weather conditions facing South Africa. Authorities continue to monitor both situations closely, urging residents in affected areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

For more information, residents can contact local authorities or visit the Saws website for updates on weather conditions and safety guidelines.

IOL