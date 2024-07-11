Cape storm: More than 6,500 flood kits distributed, and the numbers continue to rise

The City of Cape Town said its Human Settlements Directorate have issued more than 6,500 flood relief kits to affected residents in informal settlements across the metro.

Mayoral committee member for human settlements, Carl Pophaim, said the situation was evolving and the need and relief was likely to increase.

“With 6,500 flood assistance kits already issued, some relocations done and milling material delivered to soak up the water where possible, the level and volumes of assistance required have been unprecedented,” Pophaim said.

“And it will increase. I’ve been in areas across the metro to assess conditions and to play my part in handing out flood relief kits to affected residents,” he said.

“The City’s Human Settlements, Disaster Risk Management, Basic Service and Safety and Security teams especially have been out in full force to provide assistance to Cape Town’s residents and particularly the most vulnerable residents in informal settlements. I thank these teams for their unwavering commitment to our residents.”

Flood kits being distributed in Ocean View. Photo: CoCT

He said it is anticipated for the storm to intensify and expect to issue a larger number of flood kits.

Pophaim said where it is feasible, such as where the water is not too deep, or damming up, or depending on local conditions, relief is being provided.

Assessments continue but the sheer volume of residents impacted is material.

The City will be focusing on key areas where the water will not dissipate over the next few weeks.

Power outages have been reported in these areas. Photo: supplied

“During a meeting with the National Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, yesterday, July 10, 2024, representatives of all government tiers reiterated their cooperation and to look at all efforts to expedite assistance, especially to the most vulnerable people affected,” Pophaim said.

“As a City we also encourage Capetonians to make use of the donation facilities and to support relief organisations. Let’s continue to stand together as Team Cape Town as we brace for continued severe weather.”

Power outages have also been reported in a number of areas across the metro including Grassy Park, Constantia, Lotus River, and Philippi.

Across the metro, there are 37 areas were impacted to a greater or lesser extent. Some of the worst affected areas are Khayelitsha, Lwandle in Strand, Nomzamo, Gugulethu, Masiphumelele, Macassar, Sir Lowry’s Pass, Mfuleni, Tafelsig and Vygieskraal, Ocean View, among other areas.

Residents are reminded that there are drop-off points to assist those impacted by the adverse weather.

Drop-off sites are:

– Goodwood Fire Station

– Lakeside Fire Station

– Ottery Fire Station

– Roeland Street Fire Station

– Sir Lowry’s Pass Fire Station

– Strand Fire Station

Or call the Disaster Risk Management Centre donations line directly on 021 597 5042 (08:00 – 18:00). Email: [email protected]

Emergencies can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre at 021 480 7700.

[email protected]

