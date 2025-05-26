The favourite horses and jockeys you should pay attention to at the Durban July

Key horses and jockeys to watch out for at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, Image: Supplied Image: Supplied

Horse racing fans in South Africa and other parts of the world will soon have access to the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The latter is one of the most intriguing horse racing competitions of the year, so it’s not surprising that there will be loads of top-tier jockeys and horses. Speaking of the horses, as well as jockeys, Efirbet News will look at all of the Hollywoodbets Durban July 1st favourites. The names you are about to see are in a better position to win than the rest, and the whole industry seems to agree. Even though they do not know the names of the participants yet, the team at Efirbet News researched a lot and concluded that it is very likely to come across a few specific jockeys. It is yet to see if they will take part in the competition, but let’s go through each one.



Horses Aside from the most recent results, some horses perform really well at events similar to the Durban July. Following Efirbet News' research and analysis, here are the horses that they think will shine. Eight on Eighteen and Richard Fourie Eight on Eighteen is a thoroughbred horse born in South Africa in 2021. It is one of the first entries in the Hollywoodbets Durban July 1st race that you should pay attention to. Trained by Justin Snaith, this talented horse has made 9 starts so far, achieving an impressive 4 wins and 5 placings. Notably, Eight on Eighteen has claimed victory in two prestigious Grade 1 races—the Cape Town Met in January 2025 and the SplashOut Cape Derby—securing a remarkable double at the highest level of competition.

Checking some of the horse’s recent stats, you will see he has excellent chances of winning. Of course, we will have to wait and see if this will be the case. Considering who is the jockey, however, we can definitely expect this horse to dominate. Eight of Eighteen is ridden by Richard Fourie. He is one of the first names that fans expect to see at the Durban July horse racing event. It’s safe to say that he is one of the best when it comes to this race. Fourie has achieved impressive results so far and definitely has what it takes to do it again. Fourie is a South African jockey with an impressive career behind his back. After making his first appearance in 2001, he has slowly but steadily made a name for himself as one of the best in this sport. Born in 1985, Fourie will be one of the most experienced jockeys at the Durban July 2025 race in South Africa. Assuming he attends the competitions, fans will get the chance to watch one of the best in action.

Oriental Charm and JP van der Merwe Oriental Charm is the next favourite for this Year’s Durban July Race that you should pay close attention to. Many experts and fans alike believe that he is in the same position as Eight of Eighteen, so it’s definitely an option to consider. While its overall stats are not as striking as those of Eight on Eighteen, Oriental Charm has proven its quality on the biggest stages. On July 6, 2024, he secured the most prestigious victory in the Hollywoodbets Durban July, outpacing legendary horses such as Green with Envy, Royal Victory, and See it Again.

Moreover, on January 25, 2025, Oriental Charm finished a close second in the WSB Cape Town Met (Grade 1), with just half a length behind the winner Eight on Eighteen. With that said, Oriental Charm has what it takes to take the lead once again, and we believe it's one of the names you should keep a close eye on. The person who will do what he can to win with Orientam Charm is JP van der Merwe. Everyone who followed the 2024 Durban July knows that JP van der Merwe was in a league of his own. He won one of the most important races in South Africa after riding Oriental Charm. Considering his results, we definitely expect to see the reigning champion back in action. Those who follow the horse racing scene probably remember the events a few months ago. Some jockeys protested in March during the Hollywoodbets Durbanville, and some got in trouble. JP van der Merwe was one of them because he was fined for his actions.

Legend of Arthur and Richard Fourie Born in South Africa in 2021, Legend of Arthur is another of the Hollywoodbets Durban July 1st favourites. Sean Tarry is the person behind the horse’s training, and he is responsible for its success. Speaking of the devil, the horse has 10 starts so far and secured 3 wins and 4 placings. Considering Legend of Arthur’s age, it’s no surprise he is one of the main favourites to win the race.

However, age is not the only thing that you need to consider. A major highlight in Legend of Arthur’s career is his victory in the Grade 1 SA Derby on April 5, 2025, at Turffontein Racecourse. This win proves he can handle top-tier competition, and despite the strong field expected for the Durban July, he has real chances to secure a victory. The analysis also reveals that the horse is in a good streak compared to some of the names on the list. An interesting fact is that Richard Fourie is also the person who usually rides the Legend of Arthur. We already mentioned this name when talking about Eight of Eighteen, so it will be interesting to see if we will see him on the back of this or the other horse. The last time Fourie and the Legend of Arthur completed was on March 29, 2025.