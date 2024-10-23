Stingblade: a compact jellyfish removal tool designed to protect you from jellyfish stings

Stingblade claims to safely remove jellyfish micro-barbs from the skin without activating them, minimising pain and preventing further stings.

That time of year is slowly approaching when jellyfish are commonly found in South African waters. Jellyfish stings can cause intense pains and can be life threatening in serious cases.

Mark Dyer, a water sports enthusiast, said he developed Stingblade after experiencing multiple jellyfish stings over several years. One particularly painful incident occurred during a swim off the coast of Sicily in 2018, where Dyer was stung about 20 times while swimming through a large shoal of jellyfish.

Dyer recalled having enough venom on his skin that if fully absorbed could have posed a serious health risk. Using a diving knife, he scraped off most of the stingers, an improvisation that led to the eventual creation of Stingblade. “I wanted to create something that would help people deal with jellyfish stings safely and easily, especially as encounters with them are on the rise,” he adds.

How Stingblade works

The Stingblade, a compact jellyfish removal tool, is designed to be worn around the arm like a blood pressure cuff. Its plastic blade is crafted from recycled fishing nets sourced from Cornwall, England. Dyer explained that his mission goes beyond merely producing a useful product.

“It’s about educating people on how to handle jellyfish stings and preventing the injury from getting worse,” he said.

Once a jellyfish barb attaches to the skin, it locks in place with a sharp grip. If touched, it can release venom deeper into the skin. Dyer advises against touching the barb directly and recommends using Stingblade to carefully scrape it away, ensuring minimal pain and venom exposure.

Dyer also highlighted common mistakes made when dealing with jellyfish stings. "Rubbing the sting can push more toxins into the skin, and using cold water may actually trigger the release of more venom," he warned. He recalled a time when a lifeguard applied vinegar to his sting, which activated the micro-barbs, causing toxins to release near his spine, leading to a worse injury.

Warmer waters, overfishing make it worse

According to environmentalists, the rise in jellyfish populations can be linked to warmer waters and overfishing, which reduces the numbers of natural jellyfish predators such as sea turtles. Dyer emphasised that overfishing has further exacerbated this problem in the world's oceans, including in South Africa.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) regularly advises beachgoers to avoid contact with jellyfish and to keep a safe distance. South African waters are home to several jellyfish species including the Benguela Compass, Purple Compass, Cape Compass, Root-Mouthed Jellyfish and Chrysaora agulhensis.

Jellyfish use specialised stinging cells, known as nematocysts, located in their tentacles to defend themselves. A single tentacle can contain thousands of these cells, each capable of delivering venom into the skin.

The DFFE in South Africa advises that while most jellyfish stings are harmless, some can cause significant discomfort or health issues. They particularly caution individuals with allergies to be careful, as stings can lead to severe skin reactions.

Symptoms of jellyfish stings can range from mild to severe, depending on the type of jellyfish and the sensitivity of the person. Mild symptoms may include pain, itching and burning sensations, while more serious stings could result in difficulty breathing, chest pain, muscle cramps, skin blisters, or even nausea and abdominal pain. In rare cases, immediate medical attention may be required.

Olivia Becks, Stingblade’s head of sales, said they are currently marketing the product to hotels, diving centres, surf shops, swim clubs and pharmacies throughout South Africa, and is anticipating a strong demand.

