Visionaries, leaders, philanthropists and innovators among those to receive honorary doctorates from SU

American economist and academic Prof Deirdre McCloskey will be conferred with an honorary doctorate from Stellenbosch University in December. Photo: Supplied

Stellenbosch University (SU) has announced the names of six exceptional individuals who will receive honorary doctorates at upcoming graduation ceremonies.

The latest cohort to be recognised for their accomplishments and service are jazz singer-songwriter Jonathan Butler; Booker-prize winner Damon Galgut; philanthropist Wendy Ackerman; renowned clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist Professor Salim Safrudeen Abdool Karim; visionary economist Professor Deirdre McCloskey; and the country’s longest serving Director-General, Dr Philemon Mphathi (Phil) Mjwara, formerly of the Department of Science and Innovation.

The University annually confers honorary doctorates upon extraordinary individuals who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields and made a significant contribution to society.

Prof Salim Abdool Karim - renowned clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist. Photo: Supplied

These candidates were selected through an extensive governance process, with each nomination having been approved by both the Senate and the University’s council.

The latest cohort of honorary doctorates was approved by council on September 16.

Ackerman, Galgut and McCloskey, along with Strive Masiyiwa whose honorary DEng degree stands over from 2022, will receive their degrees in December. The other recipients will receive their accolade next year.

Jazz singer-songwriter, Jonathan Butler. Photo: Raj Naik

“SU is immensely proud to honour these trailblazers whose remarkable contributions have left an indelible mark, both globally and locally. Our recipients are visionaries, leaders, philanthropists, innovators and mentors, whose influence spans from science and economics to epidemiology. They truly live our mission to advance knowledge in service of society,” says Professor Wim de Villiers, SU Rector and Vice-Chancellor.

