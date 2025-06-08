DSD launches Cape Care Fund, receives R100k donation from Mayor Hill-Lewis

The Cape Care Fund is a Special Purpose Vehicle created between the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) and The Health Foundation of South Africa. DSD MEC Jaco Londt addressing the attendees. Image: DSD/Supplied

The Cape Care Fund, aimed at boosting and assisting organisations in the social services sector, was launched on Friday amid immense economic challenges facing the sector. The Cape Care Fund is a Special Purpose Vehicle created between the Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) and the Health Foundation of South Africa to raise funds to further support the work of DSD through vetted, registered, compliant, well-functioning non-profit organisations (NPOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) with a proven track record in the social services sector, in the province. NPOs and NGOs in South Africa and the Western Cape are facing the combined impact of static or reduced government transfers and donor funding.

The idea of the fund was conceptualised by Social Development MEC Jaco Londt, who said that when he stepped into office last year, one of the things he did was inquire how DSD could strengthen its support to this vital sector. “Through the Cape Care Fund, we are hopeful to take NPOs and NGOs from surviving to thriving, for the benefit of our most vulnerable residents. I encourage businesses and residents that want to help create positive change by uplifting communities and individuals to support this initiative.” Health Foundation CEO Harry Grainger said: “The Cape Care Fund exemplifies how innovative financing, and strategic collaboration can contribute to improved economic resilience and sustainable development. We invite all stakeholders to join us in this transformative journey—working together towards a sustainable, inclusive, and healthier society."

ACVV Child Protection's Preshema Sewpaul, who works in the Cape metro, in areas such as Factreton, Kensington, Brooklyn, and more, shared that they face immense challenges. “The challenges are quite spread out, depending on which area I'm in. Like, for example, the Factreton area is very rife with gangsterism and substance abuse. I've also got four informal settlements within the residential area that's growing by the day. “My social workers have to go in there, look for the clients and deliver services to them. Big challenges from that area are that children, because of the substance abuse during pregnancy, are born with learning difficulties or disabilities. “That can result in them dropping out of school by Grade 6, because you can only fail one grade per phase. Then they get pushed into the next phase, pushed into the next phase, and then at Grade 6, they're 15 years old, and cannot read and write. “They drop out there onto the streets, begging, and that becomes something that falls on the social workers' lap, because they are indulging in petty crime, criminal activity. “That's a big challenge for us, in keeping children in school and having enough facilities...”

Sewpaul added that they have a wide range of other issues that they encounter, and oftentimes, it's the lack of resources. “I'm very excited about this idea and initiative. The reality is that, as a child protection sector, going out and fundraising is very difficult. Back in the day, people would make pancakes and sell them - we don't have the time to do that."