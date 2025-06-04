Tributes pour in for Rashid Lombard, jazz visionary and acclaimed photographer

Rashid Lombard was visionary political photojournalist, activist and jazz photographer whose work immortalised pivotal events in South Africa's transition to democracy. Image: Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspaper Archives

Condolences poured in for acclaimed photographer, cultural activist and jazz visionary Rashid Lombard, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74, surrounded by his loved ones. In 1997, Rashid founded espAfrika, the events management company behind one of his most enduring legacies - the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), which he launched in 2000 and directed until his retirement in 2014. After stepping away from the festival, Rashid took over the digitisation of his archives, a task previously managed by his wife Colleen.

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to Lombard, saying that the country has lost a cultural icon “who not only documented our history of struggle but made history in his own right”. “Rashid Lombard’s fearless depiction of apartheid’s endemic inhumanity and violence and his compassionate focus on the lives of oppressed communities and disadvantaged individuals is a powerful record of our struggle for basic human rights and dignity. “His creative and entrepreneurial ability gave rise to his establishment of the CTIJF through which he bolstered South Africa’s integration into global culture and linked this prestigious event to the development of historically disadvantaged communities,” Ramaphosa said.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said during her time as the Mayor of Cape Town, she had the privilege of working alongside him. “The CTIJF stood out not just as a world-class musical showcase but as an all-inclusive event that actively worked to build a more inclusive city, one that welcomed all, regardless of colour or creed. “Beyond the stage, Rashid Lombard was a celebrated photojournalist whose powerful imagery captured the rise of South Africa’s democratic movement and celebrated the vibrant pulse of South African jazz. De Lille said Lombard's extraordinary archive, more than 500,000 film negatives, video and audio recordings, is now preserved at the University of the Western Cape, describing it as a treasure trove of memory and meaning. “Rashid Lombard’s legacy is one of passion, purpose, and people. We honour his life, his art, and his enduring impact.”

In a joint statement espAfrika, the Sekunjalo Group and Survé Family said Lombard's passing is a profound loss to South Africa and the global arts community. “Rashid’s legacy is etched across multiple spheres—from his work as a courageous photojournalist during the anti-apartheid struggle, to his pioneering role in founding espAfrika and conceptualising the CTIJF, now ranked among the four largest jazz festivals in the world. “Today, the Sekunjalo Group and the Survé Family, as the owners of espAfrika, remain steadfast in their commitment to honouring the CTIJF’s vision of bringing together jazz lovers and showcasing the rich tapestry of jazz genres from South Africa and around the world.” The family and group also extended their deepest sympathies to his loved ones.

Born on 10 April 1951 in North End, Gqeberha, Lombard moved with his family to Cape Town in 1962. Originally trained as an architectural draftsman and later as an industrial photographer, he began his career with construction giant Murray & Roberts. Lombard worked as a freelance photographer and television sound recordist during the height of the anti-apartheid struggle. Over the course of his career, he documented pivotal moments in South Africa’s journey to freedom, including the rise of the democratic movement in the 1980s, the release of Nelson Mandela in 1990, and the country’s first democratic elections in 1994.

Rashid Lombard, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 74, is seen in this file image, surrounded by posters of musicians. Image: Brenton Geach/Independent Newspapers (Archives)

He later partnered with the National Archives and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) to make the collection publicly accessible online as a national heritage resource. His daughter will now carry this work forward. In 2014, he was awarded the prestigious National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver “for his excellent contribution to arts and culture and his dedication to promoting jazz music that has put South Africa on the map for many jazz enthusiasts around the world".

Artscape CEO, Marlene le Roux said that Lombard was not just the founder of the CTIJF, formerly the Cape Town North Sea Jazz Festival, but an iconic photographer and activist. “He used the arts, and he used his photography to fight against apartheid. His art was a commentary on what was happening in society, and he also served the arts on so many levels.” Le Roux said that she immediately informed her team that the youth jazz event happening on the 13th of June, will be dedicated to Lombard. “He is a legend. He was just not a photographer, or music appreciator, he was an all-rounder. Using the arts as a vehicle to talk about social justice, humanity, kindness, and how arts can influence our society. It is a huge loss. “Personally, he was also a friend who always encouraged me to do my best, and to never give up. He was a person that would try to support you, from the sidelines, and never made it about himself.”

Rashid Lombard was political photojournalist, activist and a jazz photographer. Image: Phando Jikelo/Independent Newspaper

Condolences also poured in on social media from many who knew Lombard. Performer Alistair Izobell, said: “My heart is broken”, and radio presenter Clarence Ford, said “I will cherish the very many memories I was fortunate to make and have with you! Much love, always!” Media veteran Ryland Fisher said: “He was much more than a comrade, friend and former colleague to me and many others. I regret that we never had that final catchup that we promised each other. Go well, my brother. At least your pain and suffering is over. May your soul rest in peace.”