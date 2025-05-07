Western Cape roads claim 33 lives in one week amid speeding surge

Western Cape traffic officials recorded 31 fatal crashes and over 260 speeding violations in just one week, prompting urgent calls for safer driving.

The Western Cape Government has expressed deep concern following a deadly week on the province’s roads, with 31 fatal crashes claiming the lives of 33 people between April 29 and May 4, 2025.

According to the Western Cape Mobility Department, the fatalities were largely the result of reckless driving, excessive speeding, and driving under the influence.

During the same period, Provincial Traffic Services recorded a staggering 267 speeding offences, including a motorist clocked at 167km/h in a 120km/h zone and another at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone.

“These shocking speeds not only endanger the lives of drivers, but also those of passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists,” the department said.

“Speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of a vehicle, reduces the effectiveness of protective equipment, and increases stopping distances.”