Western Cape roads claim 33 lives in one week amid speeding surge
Western Cape traffic officials recorded 31 fatal crashes and over 260 speeding violations in just one week, prompting urgent calls for safer driving.
The Western Cape Government has expressed deep concern following a deadly week on the province’s roads, with 31 fatal crashes claiming the lives of 33 people between April 29 and May 4, 2025.
According to the Western Cape Mobility Department, the fatalities were largely the result of reckless driving, excessive speeding, and driving under the influence.
During the same period, Provincial Traffic Services recorded a staggering 267 speeding offences, including a motorist clocked at 167km/h in a 120km/h zone and another at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone.
“These shocking speeds not only endanger the lives of drivers, but also those of passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists,” the department said.
“Speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of a vehicle, reduces the effectiveness of protective equipment, and increases stopping distances.”
In a massive enforcement drive, traffic officers conducted 238 integrated operations, including roadblocks, checkpoints, and speed control measures.
Over 36,000 vehicles were stopped and checked, and more than 8,000 fines were issued for various violations. A total of 139 people were arrested, including 96 for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Muneera Allie, Head of Communication at the Western Cape Mobility Department, called for a collective commitment to safer roads.
“In the past week, 31 crashes could have been avoided, and 33 lives could have been saved,” she said.
“These statistics should not just shock us, they should spur us into action. The truth is that too many of these incidents are due to human error and a disregard for rules that are intended to protect us all.”
The department also urged motorists to plan ahead, obey speed limits, remain alert, and adjust their driving to match road and weather conditions.
“The success of our road safety efforts depends on every single road user doing their part,” the department said.
“Let’s work together to make our roads safer, for our families, our friends, our communities. Every life matters.”
