Cape Town mosque bomb threat condemned as intimidation against pro-Palestinian voices

A case of intimidation was registered after a bomb threat at Al-Azhar Masjied in Cape Town. Image: Facebook

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in Cape Town has strongly condemned a bomb threat made against Al-Azhar Mosque in District Six, describing it as part of a disturbing trend aimed at silencing pro-Palestinian voices. According to Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the threat was delivered via a cellphone message. “Cape Town Central police registered an intimidation case for investigation following an incident on Sunday, 04 May 2025, in which a message was sent via cellular telephone about a bomb threat,” he said. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made.”

Baadier Gamieldien, an executive committee member of Al-Azhar Masjied, confirmed that the mosque had received a threatening message warning of a bombing and intent to kill worshippers. “It goes without saying that the safety of all Musalees (those who perform the Salah prayer) is our top priority,” said Gamieldien. “We, therefore, urge everyone, including those attending other Masaajied, to be extra vigilant and stay aware of your surroundings.” He encouraged the community to report suspicious activity to mosque committees and law enforcement. Gamieldien also confirmed that the mosque, in collaboration with its Madrassa Committee, had implemented additional security measures.

Expressing unwavering support for Palestinians, he added: “We ask our RABB to grant the people of Palestine, as well as all oppressed people around the globe, ease from the cruelty and plight they have to endure at the hands of their occupiers and their allies, and bestow triumph and victory upon them, Insha-ALLAH. We believe in the Wisdom and Promise of our RABB and refer to Surah 4, Verse 132: 'And to ALLAH belongs all that is in the heavens and all that is in the earth; and ALLAH is sufficient for help and protection'.” PSC coordinator Usuf Chikte said the threats were a direct attack on the sanctity and safety of places of worship and an attempt to intimidate those who support Palestine. “These acts form part of a disturbing trend aimed at intimidating and silencing those who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and speak out against the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” said Chikte.

He called on the South African Police Service (SAPS), including the Provincial Commissioner and the Provincial Disaster Risk Management units, as well as the City of Cape Town's municipal police, to take urgent steps to protect communities and investigate the matter thoroughly. “This threat must be investigated without delay, and urgent, comprehensive measures must be implemented to protect our communities,” he said. “We demand full cooperation, active monitoring, and regular feedback from all relevant authorities.” Chikte urged Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to publicly condemn the threats and denounce the intimidation of pro-Palestinian voices.

He criticised what he described as a lack of response compared to other incidents. “The lack of an adequate response from the city and the Western Cape Provincial Government starkly contrasts with their rapid reaction to the recent false flag bomb scare on Hatfield Street — an incident amplified by Zionist atrocity propagandists who continue to fuel Islamophobia, antisemitism, and apartheid-style racist supremacy.” The PSC also voiced concern over what it said was the Western Cape government's “ongoing pro-Israel stance”, which it argued contradicted the national government’s calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza.