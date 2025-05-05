Woman faces arson after Joshlin's home set alight

Monique Kekana appeared in court for arson after Joshlin Smith's home was burned down in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay. Image: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The woman accused of burning down Joshlin Smith’s home appeared in Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. Monique Kekana, 27, stood in the dock alone after she was arrested on Friday night on the scene in Middelpos, Saldanha Bay. The incident happened just hours after the six-year-old girl’s mom, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were convicted of kidnapping and trafficking at the Western Cape High Court.

Joshlin went missing from her home on February 19, 2024. She had been in the care of Appollis when she vanished around 2pm. She had missed school, her mom said she had been unwell, and also that her uniform was dirty. The trio was arrested two weeks after the incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said: “Saldanha SAPS registered an arson case for investigation after Kelly Smith's Middelpos dwelling was destroyed by a fire. An adult female was arrested." Kekana made a brief appearance and elected a Legal Aid lawyer to represent her. The mother of two is expected to return to court on May 12 for bail information. She was charged with arson.

A neighbour, Janine Frans, said the shack had been used for drugs, and there was a discussion among the community members that it should be removed. “There was a party near Kelly’s house, and we talked about the dangers of having it there as it stood empty. “We saw drug addicts walk in and out of the house. We said we were scared that they would end up abusing our children, and they would be taken and sold. She burned it down that day because Kelly and others were found guilty. “The community stood strong behind her. The accused then said she was going to burn the place down. She then left and set the shack alight.”

A video of Kekana, who appeared visibly drunk, has been circulating. She was taken into custody shortly after the clip was shot. After the place was destroyed, the police arrived on Sunday to dig where the shack once stood.