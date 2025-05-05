How an ex-FIFA referee and wife allegedly embezzled R13 million in a PetroSA scandal

General Manager of the Premier Soccer League and former international referee, Andile Ncobo, and his wife, Salomie, appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape. They are facing fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly embezzling millions of rand for a project in the Eastern Cape. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media

The Premier Soccer League General Manager and former FIFA referee, Aldrin Andile Baldwin Ncobo, and his wife, Salomie Twaise Ncobo, briefly appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, Cape Town, on Monday. They were charged with fraud and money laundering in connection with an Eastern Cape corporate social investment (CSI) programme. The couple was arrested following an investigation by the Hawks into the alleged misappropriation of funds earmarked for school infrastructure development. The charges stem from a PetroSA initiative intended to assist under-resourced schools, including Gangatha Junior Secondary School (JSS) and Nqadu Pre-Grade R School.

According to Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, the accused allegedly submitted fraudulent proposals to PetroSA, falsely claiming that Gangatha JSS required infrastructure funding. The proposals were supported by forged trust deeds and donor documents, creating the impression that the unregistered “Gangatha Projects” was a legitimate entity tasked with the school's development. “PetroSA, relying on these representations, paid R13 million into the Gangatha JSS project. However, the trust deed associated with the so-called King’s Gangatha Building Trust was never registered, and the signatures were allegedly falsified,” Hani said.

The State alleges that approximately R13 million was paid into a bank account controlled by the accused through a scheme involving falsified documents, fictitious or unregistered entities, and the laundering of funds through personal and affiliated accounts. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila detailed how Ncobo and his wife allegedly devised a plan to enrich themselves, their family members, and related entities. “The PetroSA CSI programme focused on education, health, community upliftment, and environmental initiatives,” he said. “During 2008, Gangatha JSS applied for funding to construct new classrooms, admin offices, laboratories, a sports field, and security fencing.”

Although PetroSA approved the R13 million request, the school's governing body reportedly never authorised Ncobo to represent them or oversee the construction. Despite this, he allegedly managed the project from November 2008 until its completion in September 2009. When concerns about irregularities in the CSI programme surfaced, PetroSA commissioned quantity surveyors to assess the Gangatha project. Their report revealed that construction materials and services were of substandard quality and valued at only R5.9 million (VAT inclusive), far less than the R13 million disbursed. The report also indicated that it would cost PetroSA an additional R398,363 to remedy defects.

In a separate incident, Ntabazalila said, Nqadu Pre-Grade R School applied to PetroSA for funding in 2008, with Ncobo’s wife listed as the contact person. PetroSA approved a grant of R485 450, which was paid into the Great Kei bank account. Ncobo allegedly informed the principal he was funding the pre-school construction himself. However, no furniture or learning materials were delivered, and individuals listed as board members in the funding application denied any affiliation with the school or trust, including denying the authenticity of their signatures.