Cape Town's ambitious rollout of the largest public transport infrastructure project

A new MyCiTi bus stop has been proposed along the Parklands and Camps Bay routes. Image: File

Parklands and Camps Bay residents have been invited by the City of Cape Town to comment on new proposed MyCiTi stops, which fall in line with a bid to tackle Cape Town’s traffic congestion. A new MyCiTi bus stop has been proposed along the Parklands and Camps Bay routes. The city said that this follows an assessment of various public requests to make it easier to access the bus along existing MyCiTi routes. The proposed stop in Parklands would be on Tryall West (northbound and southbound), where the closest intersection is West Coast Road and Tryall Road. Meanwhile, in Camps Bay, the proposed stop would be on Argyle (eastbound and westbound), with the closest intersection being on Argyle Street and Lincoln Road. The city is making a big push into using the MyCiTi to tackle the traffic congestion headache facing drivers in Cape Town.

Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, said the city is currently undertaking the rollout of the largest public transport infrastructure project in the country. “We have set aside R5.4 billion for the rollout of the MyCiTi bus service in the medium-term to connect Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha with Wynberg and Claremont; as well as R88 million for the refurbishment and replacement of the current MyCiTi fleet; R397 million for upgrading public transport interchanges in Bellville, Happy Valley, Macassar, Makhaza, Retreat, and Westlake; and R153 million for formalising MyCiTi bus stops on existing routes and rebuilding damaged stations,” he said. “The implementation of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service to connect communities from the metro-south east with Wynberg and Claremont is the biggest life-changing investment in public transport since the implementation of passenger rail many decades ago. “It is a mammoth project and we are tackling it incrementally,” Quintas said.

Here is a look at the route stops in Parklands. Image: MyCiTi / Screenshot

He explained that Phase 2A arises from the city’s Integrated Public Transport Network (IPTN) plan, which envisages a continued phased implementation approach of MyCiTi services across the entire city. “This is part of a commitment to redressing spatial inequality and implementing quality integrated public transport for the benefit of all residents and the local economy,” Quintas said. He shared that for more information on the new routes and stops, as well as the upgrades to the public transport interchanges, road and station infrastructure, residents should visit: www.myciti.org.za/en/phase2a/construction/

Here is a look at the proposed stop in Camps Bay. Image: MyCiTi/Screenshot