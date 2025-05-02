Family's anguish continues as court convicts kidnappers of Joshlin Smith

Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were found guilty of kidnapping and trafficking six-year-old Joshlin Smith in the Western Cape High Court on Friday. Image: Ian Landsberg / Independent Media

As the Western Cape High Court convicted the people behind the kidnapping of Joshlin Smith on Friday, many are still questioning the whereabouts of the child. The six-year-old girl went missing on February 19, 2024, from her Middelpos, Saldanha Bay, home. She missed school that morning as her mom, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, claimed she had been sick and then told others her daughter’s uniform was dirty. The mom, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were convicted of kidnapping and human trafficking.

The trio was arrested two weeks after Joshlin went missing. On Thursday, people from different areas made their way to the White City Multipurpose Centre. More than 200 people were allowed to go inside to listen to the proceedings, and many others remained across the street from the Diazville hall. Kelly’s mother, Amanda Smith Daniels, said: “I just want my grandchild back. It doesn’t matter how long they are going to stay in jail, but my grandchild is still gone.

“Kelly must tell me where my grandchild is, that’s all. I am angry at Kelly because nobody knows if Joshlin is still alive, and I don’t want to see her!” Meanwhile, Joshlin’s paternal grandmother, Louretta Yon, said: “I am very happy that the judge convicted the three. I hope the judge will give them two life sentences. But that doesn’t matter, though what matters is that Joshlin is not with us. “All I want is for Joshlin to be found. I am glad that the judge made this ruling. If I saw Kelly now, I would tell her that she knows what happened to Joshlin. She told me the first day Joshlin went missing that her motherly instincts told her that her daughter was still alive. I know she knows where her child is; that is why she was not willing to take the stand.

“This won’t make her talk, it might be that there is someone else behind the disappearance.” Yon also said that since the disappearance of her granddaughter, her life has drastically changed. Resident Tamara Robin said: “I started clapping hands in court after the judgment. I just think they will get life sentences. I just hope that Kelly will now sing and tell us where Joshlin is. We want to know whether she is still alive or dead. If she is still alive, we want to know where she is, and if she is not, we want to know where her body is.”