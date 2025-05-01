Awaiting the verdict: Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial reaches critical point

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 19, 2024. Image: Supplied

Scores of people are expected to descend on the White City Multipurpose Centre in Diazville on Friday morning, where the Western Cape High Court has been sitting for the duration of the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial. Judge Nathan Erasmus is set to deliver judgment in the high-profile case that has gripped the Saldanha Bay community and beyond. Joshlin Smith, six, went missing from her Middelpos, Saldanha Bay home on February 19, 2024. Her disappearance sparked a frantic search that quickly escalated into a major criminal investigation.

Her mother, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis, and their friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn were subsequently arrested. All three pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. On Wednesday, both the State and the defence concluded closing arguments, paving the way for the court’s final ruling. Public interest in the case remains intense. Community members from across the province are expected to travel to Diazville, with some planning to queue outside the venue before dawn.

Chadwick Fortuin, who has travelled from Piketberg, said he had been in Middelpos since the early days of Joshlin’s disappearance, assisting in search efforts. “I feel my presence must be there to see that justice prevails, and we hope that there will be a positive outcome,” said Fortuin. “My plan for Friday is to queue outside the court from 4am.” The White City Multipurpose Centre has served as a temporary courtroom since the trial began on March 3. Judge Erasmus acknowledged the logistical challenges ahead of the anticipated influx of spectators.