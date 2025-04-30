Kelly Smith’s lawyer attacks the credibility of 204 witness

Racquel 'Kelly' Smith speaking to her lawyer Rinesh Sivnarain. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers

In a tense session at the White City Multipurpose Centre, where the Western Cape High Court is currently sitting, Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith’s legal representative sought to dismantle the State’s case by challenging the reliability of its primary witness – Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard. Smith’s lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, argued forcefully that Renz’s evidence was riddled with inconsistencies that could not be reconciled. Renz, who originally faced charges but later turned State witness, testified that a series of events surrounding the disappearance of Joshlin, the six-year-old girl who vanished from her Middelpos home on February 19, 2024, pointed to a premeditated plot to traffic the child.

According to the State’s narrative, she implicated Kelly, along with her boyfriend Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and friend Steveno ‘Steffie’ van Rhyn, in orchestrating the trafficking. However, Sivnarain contended that Renz’s account was severely undermined by contradictions. “Her testimony is nothing more than a series of disjointed accounts, which she admits were affected by her drug consumption,” he stated. He emphasised that Renz disclosed using drugs two to three times a day during the relevant period in February 2024 – a fact she even cited to explain the discrepancies in her timeline.

For instance, she provided conflicting statements regarding the exact time she overheard a crucial conversation, at one point mentioning a broken window incident and then later asserting she heard the discussion on a different day. Sivnarain argued that these disparities were not trivial. “When your mental faculties are impaired by substances, your recollection of time and events becomes unreliable. This witness’s version is so poor and opportunistically adapted that it should not form the basis of such serious charges,” he asserted.