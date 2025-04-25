Helicopter deployed to bolster safety at Table Mountain National Park

With the helicopter's addition, SANParks aims not only to enhance safety but also to reinforce its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Table Mountain while ensuring that all visitors can enjoy its splendours without fear.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has deployed one of its helicopters to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), marking a significant enhancement to the safety measures in one of South Africa's most treasured natural assets.

The helicopter, part of SANParks' existing fleet based at Kruger National Park, arrives as part of a wider initiative to expand the Sea, Air, Mountain (SEAM) operators, aimed at safeguarding both visitors and the park's rich biodiversity.

The deployment comes in response to a pressing need for improved monitoring and rapid response capabilities in areas where human-wildlife interaction and environmental threats can pose significant risks. Visitors flock to TMNP year-round, but particularly during high occupancy periods such as Easter, Christmas, and New Year, when the park sees a spike in foot traffic.

On its very first day of operations, the helicopter demonstrated its vital role as a deterrent to crime and potential threats. Within hours of arriving, its aerial surveillance capabilities led to the swift apprehension of a suspicious individual found carrying a knife within the park confines. The ground team, acting on intelligence provided by the airborne unit, engaged in a chase before detaining the suspect, who was later identified as having a lengthy criminal record.