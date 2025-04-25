Helicopter deployed to bolster safety at Table Mountain National Park

With the helicopter's addition, SANParks aims not only to enhance safety but also to reinforce its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Table Mountain while ensuring that all visitors can enjoy its splendours without fear.
Image: Supplied
The South African National Parks (SANParks) has deployed one of its helicopters to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), marking a significant enhancement to the safety measures in one of South Africa's most treasured natural assets.
The helicopter, part of SANParks' existing fleet based at Kruger National Park, arrives as part of a wider initiative to expand the Sea, Air, Mountain (SEAM) operators, aimed at safeguarding both visitors and the park's rich biodiversity.
The deployment comes in response to a pressing need for improved monitoring and rapid response capabilities in areas where human-wildlife interaction and environmental threats can pose significant risks. Visitors flock to TMNP year-round, but particularly during high occupancy periods such as Easter, Christmas, and New Year, when the park sees a spike in foot traffic.
On its very first day of operations, the helicopter demonstrated its vital role as a deterrent to crime and potential threats. Within hours of arriving, its aerial surveillance capabilities led to the swift apprehension of a suspicious individual found carrying a knife within the park confines. The ground team, acting on intelligence provided by the airborne unit, engaged in a chase before detaining the suspect, who was later identified as having a lengthy criminal record.
A newly deployed helicopter at Table Mountain National Park leads to a swift arrest and enhances safety measures as part of an innovative security strategy at one of South Africa’s most iconic parks.
Image: Supplied
This robust combination of aerial and ground operations underscores the importance of coordinated efforts in ensuring visitor safety. SANParks rangers on the ground have received vital support from their aerial counterparts, allowing them to quickly address any incidents that may threaten both the safety of park visitors and the natural environment from illegal fires.
Park authorities are keen to remind guests that TMNP is freely accessible for enjoyment from sunrise to sunset. However, they also emphasise the importance of responsible park usage, advising visitors to travel in groups, equip themselves adequately for the terrain and varying weather conditions, and remain vigilant during their adventures.
With the helicopter's addition, SANParks aims not only to enhance safety but also to reinforce its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Table Mountain while ensuring that all visitors can enjoy its splendours without fear.
IOL
Related Topics: