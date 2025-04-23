Minister Mireille Wenger delivers the Western Cape Health Department’s 2025/26 Budget, outlining bold plans to rebuild the public healthcare system and improve patient care across the province.

Western Cape Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, has tabled a bold R32 billion budget for the 2025/26 financial year, ushering in what she described as “a new chapter” for healthcare in the province.

Wenger says this budget is more than a financial plan, it’s a statement of intent.

“It’s about stability, resilience, and hope. It’s about starting a new chapter, together.”

The province’s public health system, which supports over 75% of the population and recorded more than 25 million patient contacts last year, has faced immense pressure in recent years, from the COVID-19 pandemic to austerity constraints.

With the new budget, the provincial department is focused on rebuilding that system and restoring public confidence.

Key priorities include restoring critical staffing levels, with over R60.2 billion earmarked for employee compensation over the medium term and managing rising medical costs with over R30 billion set aside for goods and services.