Western Cape Provincial Commissioner to honour invite by Portfolio Committee on Police

The office of Western Cape Provincial Commissioner said that they will honour the invitation received by the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, after he requested a meeting in light of the provincial commissioner’s assertion that police are dismantling gangs in Cape Town.

Cameron wrote to the national police commissioner requesting an urgent meeting with SAPS senior management, including the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, to inquire about Patekile’s remarks where stated that police are capable of handling gang violence and that there is currently no need for the army to be deployed.

His remarks came during the release of the latest quarterly crime statistics, where it was revealed that 263 gang-related murders occurred in the Western Cape between October and December 2024.

Patekile made the remarks in light of a call from Fight Against Crime SA (FACSA) where they said that they remain resolute in their demand for the immediate deployment of the SANDF to assist SAPS in combatting gang violence in the Western Cape.

“In Hanover Park, a community completely abandoned by the government, SAPS, and the City of Cape Town, residents took matters into their own hands. They met with gang leaders and negotiated a 7-day truce to silence the guns.

“While FACSA acknowledges the bravery of these residents, we reject the idea of negotiating with murderers and drug dealers—whom we label as terrorists. It is a tragic reflection of government failure that a community, which has suffered unbearable loss at the hands of these criminals, had to plead for mercy just to survive,” they said.

“SAPS management continues to downplay gang violence at the cost of lives on the Cape Flats and in townships.”