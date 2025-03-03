Community awaits justice as trial of Joshlin Smith's kidnapping begin

The much-anticipated trial of the year is set to take place on Monday as the nation awaits with bated breath to know what happened to Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin disappeared on February 19, 2024, and the then Grade 1 learner has been missing without a trace.

Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn will appear at the Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay.

The trio faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

The matter will be a circuit sitting of the Western Cape High Court.

During pre-trial, Judge Gayaat Da Silva Salie said moving the matter to the community which has tirelessly searched for the missing green-eyed girl was in the interest of justice.

The State is expected to hit the ground running as it presents its case before Judge Nathan Erasmus.

A huge crowd turnout is expected at proceedings and heavy police presence will be present for the duration of the trial.

The accused in the matter have been moved to Malmesbury Prison in order to be closer to the venue for their trial.

At the time of her disappearance, Joshlin’s mother told police that when she had returned home after being out for the day, she had looked for the child but could not find her.

She later got hold of her boyfriend (Appolis), who was supposed to look after Joshlin, but he could not account for her whereabouts.

Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm.

In the indictment before the court, former accused turned state witness, Laurentia Lombaard said Kelly communicated in August 2023 her plan to have her children be taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February 2024.

The day before Joshlin disappeared, on Sunday, February 18, Kelly and Joshlin walked to a white vehicle parked near their home. The indictment reads that an unknown woman alighted from the vehicle, spoke to Kelly, handed her something and she and Joshlin returned home.

It further reads that later on the same day, the three accused, including Lombaard, discussed the plan and how the money would be divided.

It is alleged Joshlin was handed to a woman driving an unidentified white vehicle.

Countless searches in and around Saldanha Bay were conducted for the little girl but there have been no leads on her whereabouts.

The State said evidence and documents would be produced to the court.

At this stage, the arrest of more suspects cannot be ruled out, and more charges may also be added to the indictment.

