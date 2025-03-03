Trial begins for Joshlin Smith's kidnapping: Mother and co-accused plead not guilty
Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith appeared before Judge Nathan Erasmus in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.
Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers
One of the most anticipated trials in the Western Cape finally began on Monday, at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay.
Residents came out in their numbers to attend the proceedings — a first of it's kind in the area.
Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith all appeared before Judge Nathan Erasmus.
All three the accused plead not guilty to all charges.
The State called it's first witness, a police constable who use to be part of the visible policing, to the stand.
The trio are alleged to have kidnapped and trafficked Joshlin Smith.
Joshlin disappeared on February 19, 2024. She was last seen after 5pm. It is alleged Joshlin was left in the care of her mother, Kelly's boyfriend, Appollis.
Entering the centre, the trio looked healthy and seemed to be in a cheerful mood. They were not in handcuffs while being escorted by the police.
There was a heavy police presence inside and outside the centre, as proceedings began.
Judge Erasmus apologised for the late kickoff and explained that some logistical issues were had and adjustments were needed to be made to the venue.
Residents in attendance in the gallery were also made aware that conditions may become uncomfortable as the air-conditioning in the building was not in service.
All legal counsels were asked if they had any issues and Nobahle Mkabayi, for Van Rhyn, told the court her client had a grievance.
She stated Van Rhyn, who is being held at Malmesbury Prison, was seeking to be moved within the facility.
He does not want to be housed in a single cell and wants to be among the general population.
Judge Erasmus said this was a matter to be heard later during the day as he was not aware of what the housing or accommodation at the prison was like.
Joshlin Smith's mother, Kelly Smith, arrives at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, in connection with the disappearance of her daughter.
Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers
The State also read the charges against the trio into the record. The group faces charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons.
The State alleges Joshlin was sold.
