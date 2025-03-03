Trial begins for Joshlin Smith's kidnapping: Mother and co-accused plead not guilty

Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith appeared before Judge Nathan Erasmus in the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay, in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.

One of the most anticipated trials in the Western Cape finally began on Monday, at the White City Multipurpose Centre in Saldanha Bay.

Residents came out in their numbers to attend the proceedings — a first of it's kind in the area.

Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and Kelly Smith all appeared before Judge Nathan Erasmus.

All three the accused plead not guilty to all charges.

The State called it's first witness, a police constable who use to be part of the visible policing, to the stand.

The trio are alleged to have kidnapped and trafficked Joshlin Smith.

Joshlin disappeared on February 19, 2024. She was last seen after 5pm. It is alleged Joshlin was left in the care of her mother, Kelly's boyfriend, Appollis.