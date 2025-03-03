McLaren driver denies fault, claims he was avoiding homeless person during high-speed crash

Sea Point police in the Western Cape, are currently investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a high-speed crash.

A video of the harrowing Saturday morning accident shows a McLaren going at a tremendous speed before crashing.

The footage has gone viral with netizens calling for the driver to be penalised and safety to be prioritised on the country's roads. The McLaren was reportedly recorded going at an astonishing 200km/h on the small and quiet suburban street.

Following backlash, the driver of the luxury vehicle has come out denying any fault in the accident.

Peter Flentov of the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum said the crash occurred around 6.30am.

"A McLaren 570S coupe was driving at high speed along High Level Road in the Sea Point, Fresnaye area, and hit part of the pavement. The car then hit the boundary wall of a property," said Flentov.

The driver, who is a musician and a content creator, was taken to the hospital for treatment after he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He also had a passenger who purportedly was not wearing a seatbelt when the car crash occurred.

Posting on his Instagram stories, he said: "There is a lot of misunderstanding in that two second video. Why post when I crashed out but not where I was avoiding hitting the homeless beggar at the traffic and the other driver on the wrong side of the road on the freeway.

"I get it's a media thing but no yawa (problem). Y'all can never make me look bad! My people know me."

He also asked the public to pray for his friend, the passenger. "Please pray for my brother too. I feel so sad. He does not deserve this. We were together in the hospital, and he is still there."

