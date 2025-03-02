Investigation under way after high-speed McLaren crash in Sea Point

The damage to a R3m luxury McLaren involved in a high speed crash in High Level Road in Sea Point.

Police in Sea Point are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following a high-speed crash on Saturday.

Peter Flentov of the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum said the crash occurred around 6.30am.

"[The driver of] A McLaren 570S coupe was driving at high speed along High Level Road in the Sea Point, Fresnaye area, and hit part of the pavement.

"The car then hit the boundary wall of a property," Flentov said.

He added that the driver and his passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car is valued around R3million.