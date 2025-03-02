Investigation under way after high-speed McLaren crash in Sea Point
The damage to a R3m luxury McLaren involved in a high speed crash in High Level Road in Sea Point.
Image: Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum
Police in Sea Point are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving following a high-speed crash on Saturday.
Peter Flentov of the Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum said the crash occurred around 6.30am.
"[The driver of] A McLaren 570S coupe was driving at high speed along High Level Road in the Sea Point, Fresnaye area, and hit part of the pavement.
"The car then hit the boundary wall of a property," Flentov said.
He added that the driver and his passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The car is valued around R3million.
The damage to the McLaren
Image: Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum
Last month, a 32-year-old doctor, Ncumisa Mdlokolo, was killed in a crash involving a Ferrari.
At the time, Mdlokolo was walking with her sister when the red sports car hit into her.
She was fatally wounded and died at the scene. A second person was also killed in the road accident.
The driver has since been arrested for culpable homicide.
IOL
