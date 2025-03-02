Hundreds mourn murdered gay imam at South African pride march

Hundreds of people in rainbow colours gathered on Saturday in South Africa's tourist magnet Cape Town to honour the world's first openly gay imam, who was killed last month.

Muhsin Hendricks, who ran a mosque for marginalised LGBTQ Muslims, was shot dead in February near the southern city of Gqeberha.

"I was heartbroken. I think it's sad especially how far we've come, considering how progressive South Africa has been," attendee Keisha Jensen told AFP.

Led by motorcycle riders, the mostly young crowd walked through the streets of the coastal city, some waving placards emblazoned with Hendricks's image and reading "#JUSTICEFORMUHSIN".

No arrest has been made since the targeted killing hours after Valentine's Day, in an incident caught on a nearby security camera.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month condemned the murder as a "heinous attack" and said he anticipated "the perpetrators will be brought to book".

The 56-year-old's death had left "an enormous gap", said Ecclesia de Lange, director of the Cape Town-based Inclusive and Affirming Ministries, which welcomes LGBTQ people.

"Muhsin did amazing work giving hope and being a pillar" of society, De Lange said. "We're still trying to process his death."

Jacqui Benson-Mabombo, a friend of Hendricks and co-founder of the Cape Town-based Queer Faith Collective, said Saturday's event -- an annual showpiece -- was limited in effecting "any real change".