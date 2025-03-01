Community leaders demand action amid rising murders in Cape Town

A man who was killed in Elsies River is one of 12 people murdered across the Cape Flats.

As blood continues to flow on Cape Town’s streets, crime activists and community leaders are intensifying their calls for military intervention to support overwhelmed law enforcement, as 12 people were killed in five days.

Despite ongoing police efforts, many residents feel unsafe, and the demand for urgent action is growing.

Fight Against Crime SA called for the immediate deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to stabilise the Cape Flats.

“This would allow SAPS to focus on thorough investigations and ensure that arrests lead to successful prosecutions by the NPA. Right now, SAPS is overwhelmed with murder dockets, yet criminals continue to act with impunity.

“The recent feedback from the Portfolio Committee on Policing Chairperson Ian Cameron further highlights that SAPS remains vastly under-resourced, and the situation continues to deteriorate.

“The latest crime statistics confirm that gang-related murders in the Cape Flats have increased by 6.2% in the third quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. Despite this, SAPS management in the province falsely claims their strategies are working. These misleading statements deceive the public and even national SAPS HQ while communities remain under siege.”

On Friday morning in Khayelitsha, commuters ducked bullets as unknown suspects fired shots at a taxi at the Site C taxi rank, killing the driver and injuring three men.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Khayelitsha police registered a murder and three attempted murder cases for investigation following a shooting incident in which a 55-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and three adult males shot and wounded on Friday morning.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting in Njabulo Street, Site C, Khayelitsha, where they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The motive for the attack is believed to be taxi-related. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested."

Also on Friday, a 44-year-old Manenberg man made his first appearance in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court for the murder of a 50-year-old man.

The murder happened on Wednesday evening in Welcome Estate.

Twigg said: “Manenberg police registered a murder case for investigation following the death of a 50-year-old man on Wednesday evening, 26 February in Welcome Estate.

“According to reports the victim was involved in a fight with a family member when he sustained serious injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. We can confirm that a 44-year-old male was arrested in connection with the murder and was set to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ court on Friday.”

In Grassy Park, police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident in Edward Road, Ottery on Thursday, in which a 36-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

“Police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body.

“According to reports the suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Yaris,” police confirmed.

A 23-year-old man was killed in Durban Way on Tuesday afternoon around 5pm.

While no arrests were made, Twigg said the motive is believed to be gang related and investigations continue.

“Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Monday at about 3:30pm in 33rd Avenue behind a petrol station in Elsies River, where a 49-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded.

“According to reports members received a shooting incident complaint at the mentioned address, and on their arrival they found the body of a male with multiple gunshot wounds to it. The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation.”

In another incident, Philippi East police registered a murder case for investigation following a shooting incident on Thursday, in Marcus Garvey, where a man was shot and fatally wounded.

Twigg said the police members attended the crime scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made.”

Police are also investigating a double murder following a shooting in Station Road, Nyanga, where two men were shot and fatally wounded.

On Tuesday, on the corner of Drury and Berg Roads, Vrygrond, two men, 27 and 58, were shot and fatally wounded, and a 27-year-old man was shot and wounded.

