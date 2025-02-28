Man sentenced for cruelty to 68 Boerboels in Hartenbos

Boerboel owner sentenced for neglecting his dogs A man was sentenced for breeding and neglecting Boerboel dogs saved by the Garden Route SPCA in Mossel Bay.

Mandilakhe Tshwete

The Garden Route SPCA has welcomed the sentencing of a man found guilty of breeding and neglecting 68 Boerboels in appalling conditions.

The case, which highlights the ongoing issue of irresponsible breeding and animal cruelty, serves as a stern warning to those who fail to provide proper care for their animals.

Senior Inspector Cheri Cooke recalled that in May 2022, George inspectors responded to a complaint of extreme neglect and cruelty at the Plaasweg Boerboels breeding farm in Hartenbos, Western Cape, owned and run by Lionel Marais.

“Sixty-eight severely neglected boerboels were found on the property. Seven of the dogs were in such pain and distress that they had to be humanely euthanised immediately to end their suffering,” Cooke stated.

Most of the dogs were emaciated, dehydrated, and subjected to the illegal practice of “tail docking”, a cruel procedure that causes immense pain. They were crammed into tiny enclosures surrounded by electric fencing, many with inadequate shelter and little to no bedding.

Marais admitted that none of the dogs had received veterinary treatment for over four months, despite suffering from severe injuries and illnesses, including open wounds, fractured teeth, hip and elbow dysplasia, ulcers, and parasite infestations. Many of these conditions resulted from inbreeding and malnutrition, further underscoring the extreme neglect these animals endured.

In July 2024, Marais was found guilty of three counts of cruelty and abuse under the Animals Protection Act (APA) 71 of 1962. The charges included unlawfully and intentionally withholding food and water, maiming the dogs, and failing to provide necessary veterinary care.

“After four postponements and more than three years of relentless pursuit by the Garden Route SPCA, justice has finally been served,” Cooke said.

On 14 February, the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court sentenced Marais to a fine of R50,000 or twelve months in prison, with R20,000 or six months of the sentence suspended for three years, provided he does not reoffend within that period. The court also ordered that all fines be paid directly to the Garden Route SPCA.

“The Garden Route SPCA welcomes this significant victory for animal welfare. We have no tolerance for those who exploit and abuse animals for profit.

“This case serves as another example of the total disregard many breeders have for the animals supposedly in their care. It illustrates how the SPCA is left to deal with the suffering and consequences of their lack of empathy and compassion,” said Cooke.

She added that while most of the dogs could not be saved due to the extent of their suffering, the SPCA was able to rehabilitate and rehome some of them into loving families where they finally received the care and kindness they deserved.

In a separate but equally important effort to protect animal welfare, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and several animal welfare organisations came together in Cape Town on 25 February in honour of World Spay Day. In a single day, they successfully sterilised 171 animals—92 dogs and 79 cats—to help prevent the birth of thousands of unwanted animals.

“This is what happens when we step in together,” said Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham. “The impossible is made possible. With the addition of many willing hands and hearts aligned to a common goal, we can achieve so much more. The SPCA cannot fight pet overpopulation alone. We need every rescue group to share our vision of a home for every animal- a vision that will only be realised through aggressive sterilisation campaigns.”

