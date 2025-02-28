Gift of the Givers | Bringing hope and nourishment this Ramadan

Ramadan groceries: The Gift of the Givers donated food for iftar to less fortunate communities across the Western Cape.

Mandilakhe Tshwete

As the sun sets and the call to prayer signals the end of the daily fast, Muslim families across communities gather to break bread in the spirit of togetherness.

This Ramadan, the renowned humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) is ensuring that even those facing hardship can share in the joy of iftar.

Through generous food donations, the organisation is bringing warmth, nourishment, and hope to those in need, embodying the true essence of compassion and giving during this sacred month.

Each pallet carried all sorts of groceries, including kilograms of different kinds of meat, rice, fruit, vegetables, and spices

GOTG project manager Ali Sablay said: “Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community.

“During Ramadan, Muslims are encouraged to increase their charitable giving and support the poor and needy through food distributions, iftar (the meal ending the day of fasting), and other forms of aid.

“On the eve of Ramadan, Gift of the Givers will roll out tons of food supplies to 20 mosques, madrasas, and organisations from socioeconomic areas, who will daily provide meals to those ending their day of fasting. These centers have grown over the last few years, playing a pivotal role for families fasting in their communities.”

Sablay said a total of 75,000 meals will be distributed through these centers.

“In true Cape Town culture, Gift of the Givers will host mass iftars every weekend for communities in socioeconomic areas around the Western Cape to experience the Ramadan atmosphere. An extra 10,000 meals will be distributed.

“The Gift of the Givers will also distribute fitra food hampers to various communities around the Western Cape as far as George and Saldanha Bay.”