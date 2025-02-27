Spectacular Cape Town Pride parade returns: free events and star-studded Mardi Gras

The City of Cape Town is ready for this year's Pride Parade that will take place on Saturday.

Cape Town is set to come alive with colour and celebration as it hosts the highly anticipated Pride Parade and Mardi Gras.

This vibrant event on Saturday marks the grand finale of a month-long Pride Festival dedicated to celebrating diversity, promoting inclusion, and raising awareness for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Safety and Security Mayoral Committee Member Alderman JP Smith said: “The pride parade, taking place this Saturday, 1 March, is an occasion where allies, family, and friends come together as a community for Africa’s biggest parade, celebrating LGBTIQ+ awareness, diversity, and inclusivity.

“The procession, organised by Outreach Africa, starts in De Waterkant’s Alfred Street at 11 am, making its way to the Green Point underpass via Somerset Road. It is free for everyone to join.

“Cape Town Pride has been shining a spotlight on LGBTIQ+ issues and promoting human rights for the last 30 years.

“It serves as a platform for raising awareness, educating, and advocating for the rights of the LGBTIQA+ community - not only in the country but across the entire continent.”

Smith explained the city’s support for Cape Town Pride is its commitment to building an inclusive city, home to a diverse group of people from different backgrounds, ethnicities, creeds, and sexual orientations.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the thousands who will take part in the parade this coming weekend to show support for an important cause.

“The parade will be followed by the Pride Mardi Gras, the final event of the 2025 Pride Festival calendar. Taking place at Green Point A-Track, the event starts at 11 am and runs until 9 pm.

“Tickets are available at Quicket. There will be a village of stalls selling LGBTQIA+ goodies, food, and drinks, along with bars, refreshment stations, a children's area, and chill-out areas.

“With an exciting line-up of local entertainers, including Jimmy Nevis, Cee Vee, 3 Tons of Fun, Craig Lucas, and Jarrad Rickets hitting the stage, the Pride Mardi Gras is the perfect send-off for a Pride Festival that has hosted over 30 events in the last month.”

He added that over the past month, Outreach Africa hosted a series of events under the Cape Town Pride Festival banner, including a seminar on Testicular Cancer, the crowning of the new Mr. and Miss Cape Town Pride 2025, and a book night aimed at encouraging literacy.

The gathering will be at the Prestwich Street Primary School, Alfred Street, De Waterkant

Residents and motorists are advised of rolling road closures along Somerset Road and Green Point Main Road from 10.30am to 1pm.

For more information on this and other events hosted in Cape Town, visit www.eventsincapetown.com

Meanwhile, Golden Arrow Bus Services announced there will be free rides for those with tickets.

“The good news is that if you live near a Golden Arrow bus route, you can travel to the CBD for free on Saturday 1 March, and home again if you have a ticket to the Cape Town Pride Mardi Gras.

“Show your ticket to the driver and get a free ride, anytime from 8.30 to 8pm on existing bus routes. These are not special Pride buses.

“Please note that there is limited service on a Saturday especially after 5.30pm. There will be no extra services scheduled after 8pm. You can call the toll-free Golden Arrow Helpline for timetable enquiries: 021 466 7000.”

