Mossel Bay dog breeder sentenced for cruelty after SPCA rescue of 68 Boerboels

The Garden Route SPCA rescued more than 60 dogs from a breeding farm.

A Mossel Bay dog breeder has been sentenced after the SPCA rescued 68 Boerboels from his property.

Lionel Marais, who runs the Plaasweg Boerboels breeding farm in Hartenbos, Western Cape was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals.

Garden Route SPCA area manager, Cheri Cooke, said the team was contacted about the condition of the dogs.

"Seven of the dogs were in such pain and distress that they had to be humanely euthanased immediately to end their suffering.

"Most of the dogs were emaciated and dehydrated, and had been subjected to tail docking or maiming, where their tails had been removed - an extremely painful and illegal practice. The dogs were crammed into tiny enclosures surrounded by electric fencing, many with inadequate shelter and little to no bedding," she said.

At the time, Marais admitted that none of the animals had vet treatment despite suffering from open wounds, fractured teeth and other wounds.

"Many of the illnesses were a result of inadequate nutrition and inbreeding, a stark display of the significant neglect experienced by these dogs," Cooke said.

In July last year, Marais was found guilty and following a series of postponements, was sentenced to a fine of R50,000 or twelve months in prison, with R20,000 or six months of the sentence suspended for three years, provided Marais does not reoffend within that period.

Marais has also been ordered to pay his fines directly to the Garden Route SPCA.

Cooke said the team welcomed the ruling as a significant victory for animal welfare.

[email protected]

IOL