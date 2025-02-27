Heroic efforts in the Table Mountain wildfires | Firefighters and animal rescuers unite

Animal Rescuers found dead animals which were killed in the mountain blaze.

Mandilakhe Tshwete

As the firefighters battled the flames, animal rescue teams raced in behind them, ready to save every life they could.

The fire at the Newlands Ravine spread to the front face of Table Mountain National Park on Sunday.

It took three days for the firefighters to contain the blaze in areas including those that were inaccessible.

South African National Parks (SANParks) Head of Communications and spokesperson JP Louw said: “This fire broke out on Sunday morning, and firefighters were immediately deployed to fight the fire, followed by aerial resources at first light.

“The fire then flared up on Tuesday night due to strong winds. By Thursday morning, the Newlands Ravine, the front face of Table Mountain and the surroundings had been suppressed.

“While the Redhill fire, which started later on Sunday, was tentatively contained on Wednesday afternoon, there was a flare up later and three new fires. These fires have been contained, but fire suppression activities are still ongoing.

“The Platteklip Gorge and Kloof corner trails are now open to the public. Maclear’s Beacon and Devil's Peak to Newlands remain closed. Tafelberg Road is closed from the Platteklip parking towards Devils Peak. All trails in Newlands Forest are closed, including Rhodes Memorial and Blockhouse," said Louw.

SANParks thanked all the organisations that assisted with the fires including NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire, Enviro Wildfire Services and the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services as well as Provincial Disaster Management for their assistance.

“We also wish to thank corporates and members of the public who donated food and beverage supplies so generously to the firefighters. Many are volunteers who undertake this high-risk work in their spare time,” Louw said.

The wildland fire fighters of TMNP and NCC work 24-hour shifts in the mountains and appreciate a warm meal and extra energy the donations provide especially in the cold dark hours of the night.”

Meanwhile, animal organisations shared how they rescued wild animals during the blaze.

Animal Welfare Society South Africa (AWS SA) spokesperson Allan Perrins said: “After spending five gruelling days in the Boland assisting with firefighting efforts and searching for animals caught up in the wildfires that decimated large parts of Wellington and Tulbagh our Incident Response Team was redeployed to the Red Hill and Table Mountain wildfires at approximately on Tuesday.

“They, together with their colleagues from local Deep South animal welfare organisation TEARS and Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), left the scene at 1.30am, and on Wednesday afternoon they were back on site, scouring the scorched terrain for any injured or displaced animals.

“Our hospital team is ready to treat any casualties, and our animal care centre crew is ready to receive any domestic pets needing temporary refuge. This indefatigable team deserve our respect. Since Tuesday last week, they have driven well over 1 000 kilometres, sent countless reports and hundreds of images to our command centre, worn out the soles of their safety boots, signed their uniforms and remained calm and effective under the most trying of circumstances,” said Perrins.

During the search surrounding Redhill, Inspectorate Controller Crystal Fester discovered the charred remains of an angulated tortoise and her incinerated clutch of eggs.

“This upsetting sight of these unassuming animals too slow to escape the blaze, we will continue searching the mountainside until we are sure that no animal has been left to suffer.”

Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the wildfires that swept through Cape Town’s natural vegetation left a trail of devastation, especially for wildlife.

“Our Wildlife Unit steps in during these emergencies to rescue and care for animals injured or displaced by the flames.

“From treating burns to rehydrating dehydrated animals, our team works tirelessly to provide critical care and relocate animals safely back to the wild.

“Many animals suffer severe injuries during wildfires, and while some can recover in our short-term care facility, those beyond veterinary help can at least be offered merciful euthanasia.

“Your support ensures that we can respond swiftly to these emergencies. It helps us stock critical supplies, provide medical care, and keep our rescue teams ready to protect our wildlife."

The public can report injured or displaced wildlife to the 24-hour emergency line at 021 700 4158/59.

[email protected]