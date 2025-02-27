City of Cape Town orders arson probe following Table Mountain wildfires

JP Smith believes that the fires on Table Mountain were started deliberately. Image: SANParks Table Mountain

The City of Cape Town has ordered the South African National Parks (SANParks) to open a case of arson following the devastating wild fires that have ravaged vegetation at Table Mountain. Scores of emergency teams and rescue personnel have been hard at work quelling fires at various areas on the iconic landmark. In a lengthy post on Facebook, City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, said CoCT resources have been deployed to affected areas to assist officials on the ground and assess the situation.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. "The visual evidence we received was startling. The fire had been started directly alongside a deserted road, and now, just minutes later, no person was in sight," he said. He added that while teams were attending to fires, more fires were reported on the Black River Parkway. "Our resources were dispatched and attended to all major incidents simultaneously. The suspicion and circumstances around these incidents are cause for concern," Smith said.

Fire and emergency teams hard at work putting out fires along Table Mountain Image: SANParks Table Mountain

Smith said he has asked management to collate all evidence and to provide this to SANParks, the custodian of the Table Mountain National Park, and then for them to open up a criminal case of arson and to launch a forensic investigation into these attacks. He further cautioned against those dismissing the work undertaken by rescue teams and posting negative comments on social media. Meanwhile, SANParks says there has been significant progress made to fight the fires. I said 640 hectares have burnt in the Redhill to Kommetjie area while 139 hectares has burnt in the Newlands Ravine to Tafelberg Road area of the Park.