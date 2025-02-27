Cape Town court bars Chidimma Adetshina's mother from permanent residency over identity fraud

Anabela Rungo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application while she faces charges related to identity fraud.

Chidimma Adetshina's mother has been barred from applying for permanent residency in South Africa.

Anabela Rungo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court this week where she was granted R10,000 bail with strict conditions.

Despite the prosecutor's claims that Rungo would be a flight risk, Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz said regardless of whether or not she was in custody, her immigration status would remain.

Rungo must remain under house arrest and is only allowed to leave the house to consult with her legal team.

She also cannot send anyone to an embassy on her behalf and will be subject to unannounced visits by immigration officials.

This follows her arrest earlier this month on charges of violating the Immigration Act and committing identity fraud.

Rungo, who hails from Mozambique, is accused of stealing a South African woman's identity documents to register herself as a South African citizen.

The matter was thrust into the spotlight following Adetshina's entry into the Miss South Africa beauty pageant.