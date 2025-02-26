Stellenbosch University moves forward with Wilgenhof Residence renaming plans

The Stellenbosch University has given an update following an impasse over the future of the Wilgenhof Residence

Stellenbosch University has confirmed that plans to rename its Wilgenhof residence will forge ahead.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, SU and the Wiilgenhof Alumni Association (WAA) announced that the impasse has been resolved as to the naming process of the residence, which has paved the way for the settlement of the matter between the parties.

"This then brings an end to the litigation of the WAA against SU," SU media manager, Martin Viljoen said.

This comes following a protracted battle between the university and WAA over the future of the residence.

In January last year, IOL reported that a panel had been set up to investigate shocking initiation-like allegations surrounding its Wilgenhof residence.

At the heart of the issue were the disturbing items” were found in two rooms at Wilgenhof during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence.

The panel's report was marred by allegations that two of SU's senior staffers conspired to change the contents of an independent investigation into alleged misdeeds at the residence.

In June, SU accepted a panel's recommendation to shut down the res in its current format and replace it with a reimagined and rejuvenated male residence.

This prompted the Wilgenhof Alumni Association as well as an association representing students who live at the residence to approach the Western Cape High Court, seeking an interdict on the closure.

Viljoen said SU was concerned about the suspected unacceptable and secretive practices at Wilgenhof, as well as the discovery of rooms that were inconsistent with SU’s values and expectations.

"It has been established that these rooms were archival in nature and spanned more than 100 years of history, and that the practices have been either discontinued or significantly reformed over the years. To the extent that any unacceptable practices remain, SU expects that the Wilgenhof community will make a clear break with these practices as part of the facilitated process that will be a catalyst for the continued transformation of SU and its residences," he added.

Viljoen said the WAA recognised that the contents of the two rooms, and how these rooms were portrayed by the media and the report of the panel appointed to investigate the contents of the rooms, was experienced as disturbing and painful by many in the SU community.

As per the statement, the WAA said it trusts that the Wilgenhof Manifesto will be a significant consideration in the renewal process currently being facilitated by experts.

"The Wilgenhof Manifesto has been refined by the current residents of Wilgenhof and has also been endorsed by over 1,300 Wilgenhof alumni. The WAA looks forward to working with SU management to harness the new energy in support of a proudly world-class and rejuvenated residence to serve South Africa for generations to come," the statement read.

