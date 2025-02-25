Table Mountain blaze forces closure of Newlands and Kirstenbosch hiking trails

SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat an active fire in the Newlands area of Table Mountain National Park above Kirstenbosch.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the Newlands Ravine fire which broke out in the early hours of Monday morning. The fire is occurring in difficult conditions on steep slopes and rugged terrain. This has led to the closure of the trails at Newlands, Devils Peak and Maclears Beacon for safety reasons.

"Approximately 60 hectares of veld have thus far burned in the Newlands Ravine and Devils Peak area. Overnight, multiple flare-ups occurred in inaccessible areas, requiring crews to remain on scene at both the base and head of the fire for continued monitoring and suppression efforts where accessible," said SANParks spokesperson, JP Louw.

He said on Tuesday morning firefighting crews walked into the fire line at first light to relieve those who fought the fire throughout the night. Two helicopters and a spotter plane were dispatched before 7am to contain the spread of the right flank of the fire which was spreading towards Devils Peak.

Louw said of particular concern at this stage is the wind prediction for the afternoon, which could significantly impact the Devil’s Peak section of the fire. The current priority is focused on mop-up operations and containing any potential spread in this area.