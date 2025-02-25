Table Mountain blaze forces closure of Newlands and Kirstenbosch hiking trails
SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat an active fire in the Newlands area of Table Mountain National Park above Kirstenbosch.
Image: SANParks Table Mountain Facebook
Firefighters are continuing to battle the Newlands Ravine fire which broke out in the early hours of Monday morning. The fire is occurring in difficult conditions on steep slopes and rugged terrain. This has led to the closure of the trails at Newlands, Devils Peak and Maclears Beacon for safety reasons.
"Approximately 60 hectares of veld have thus far burned in the Newlands Ravine and Devils Peak area. Overnight, multiple flare-ups occurred in inaccessible areas, requiring crews to remain on scene at both the base and head of the fire for continued monitoring and suppression efforts where accessible," said SANParks spokesperson, JP Louw.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
He said on Tuesday morning firefighting crews walked into the fire line at first light to relieve those who fought the fire throughout the night. Two helicopters and a spotter plane were dispatched before 7am to contain the spread of the right flank of the fire which was spreading towards Devils Peak.
Louw said of particular concern at this stage is the wind prediction for the afternoon, which could significantly impact the Devil’s Peak section of the fire. The current priority is focused on mop-up operations and containing any potential spread in this area.
"Regarding the Newlands Ravine Fire, 83 firefighters were dispatched, with 20 additional firefighters sent to fires in Signal Hill and Ocean View yesterday evening. This effort is done in conjunction with the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services and Provincial Disaster Management," he added.
Louw warned of rock falls that occurred due to the fire and boardwalks have burnt, making the trails unsafe for hikers.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
He said a significant concern remains the continued presence of hikers in areas that have been closed off due to fire damage. Despite repeated warnings, individuals were encountered along the burnt trails on Tuesday.
"We urge the public to strictly adhere to all trail closures for their safety and to allow firefighting teams to complete their operations unhindered," Louw said.
IOL
Related Topics: