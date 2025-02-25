Business leaders address 'unfair cost of borrowing' at B20 Conference

B20 panel discussion from left Moderator: Khulekani Mathe, B20 South Africa Local Business Advisory Council Co-Chair, Minister Parks Tau, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP's Regional Bureau for Africa, Renate Hornung-Draus, Vice-President to the ILO, International Organisation of Employers and at the end John Denton, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce.

At the Business20 (B20) conference on Tuesday, a host of business leaders from across G20 nations gathered to address pressing global economic and trade challenges.

The B20 platform plays an instrumental role in shaping global economic policies and promoting international collaboration.

One of the key discussions from the conference, “The G20 in 2025, international organisations, and the impact on business” included Department of Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP's Regional Bureau for Africa Ahunna Eziakonwa, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce, John Denton, and Vice-President to the ILO, International Organisation of Employers, Renate Hornung-Draus.

Minister Tau touched on how the G20 is an African G20 “not only because it is hosted on the African continent, but because in fact, it is an opportunity for us to address key developmental challenges in the global south, and Africa in particular”.

“It enables us to leverage off the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, as a platform from which we seek to integrate our collective markets,” Tau said.

Tau touched on how global trade is undergoing its own challenges which include the multilateral trading system, and the challenges at the world trade organization - “both in terms of multilateral decision making and governance, but also the dysfunctionality of the dispute resolution system”.

He also addressed the increased protectionism, a political ideology focused on restricting imports from other countries through methods including tariffs on imported goods, import quotes and a variety of government regulations.

“Particularly in countries in the global north we are witnessing this level of protectionism taking place. For us the G20 must resolve those issues, and must engage with the intention of resolving the global trade issues, and the global trade environment,” Tau said.