Table Mountain hiking trails closed due to active fire in Kirstenbosch
Hiking trails in the Newlands and Kirstenbosch areas have been closed due to a fire.
Image: X: @MikhailManuelCT
Firefighters are battling an active fire above Kirstenbosch in Cape Town that was reported just before 4am on Sunday morning.
SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat the fire.
The fire is currently burning in an inaccessible area above the Lady Anne Barnard trail, with the possibility of the fire spreading to the back of Table Mountain.
Senior communications manager at SANParks, Charles Phalane: "Firefighters have been battling the blaze for several hours in rugged terrain. Ground crews have been unable to access water sources for vehicles and hoses but we have activated aerial support to control the flames. At this stage, no structures are at risk."
As a precautionary measure, trails in the Newlands and Kirstenbosch areas have been closed.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.
SANParks has urged the public to avoid the affected areas for safety reasons.
