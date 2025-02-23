Table Mountain hiking trails closed due to active fire in Kirstenbosch

Hiking trails in the Newlands and Kirstenbosch areas have been closed due to a fire.

Firefighters are battling an active fire above Kirstenbosch in Cape Town that was reported just before 4am on Sunday morning.

SANParks has deployed more than 50 ground firefighters and aerial resources to combat the fire.

The fire is currently burning in an inaccessible area above the Lady Anne Barnard trail, with the possibility of the fire spreading to the back of Table Mountain.