Cape Town Mayor responds to Elon Musk’s comment on Cape Town being ‘a beautiful theme park’

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis responded to Elon Musk's comments about Cape Town, commenting; "Table Mountain does make quite the backdrop! But trust me, Cape Town’s not just for show."

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis responded to an X post by South-African born billionaire Elon Musk, who dubbed Cape Town “a beautiful theme park” and other parts of the country as “extremely dangerous” for female solo travellers travelling without a firearm.

Musk’s post aimed to offer travel advice to a fellow X user whose young female friend intends to travel to South Africa:

X user @SeibtNaomi posted; “A friend of mine (young woman) intends to travel to South Africa to see a friend. Would you caution against it altogether or what kind of advice would you give her?

Thank you for the amazing work you do!”

Musk responded by posting; “Cape Town is essentially a beautiful theme park and is generally kept safe for the tourists, so staying in the tourist areas is probably ok,’” said Musk.

“Other parts of the country can be extremely dangerous for a woman travelling alone with no gun. If visiting a trusted friend, listen very carefully to the directions of that friend. Do not get lost or go exploring without an escort.”