Body of local fisherman recovered by NSRI rear Mossel Bay

NSRI Mossel Bay were alerted by reports of a body floating in the water offshore of Fransmanshoek near Mossel Bay at around 3.30pm yesterday.

The NSRI rescue craft St Blaise Rescuer was launched while the NSRI Mossel Bay rescue vehicle, WC Government Health EMS and the SA Police Services responded.

A local boater who had come across a body of a man floating in the water had been requested to stay on the scene.

While responding NSRI were alerted by MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) reporting that they had received alerts of a man overboard a local fishing vessel.

On arrival on the scene, approximately 2.8 nautical miles offshore, NSRI crew onboard the NSRI rescue craft secured the body receiving authorisation from Police to recover the body onto the rescue craft.

The body of the deceased man was taken to the NSRI Mossel Bay station 15 rescue base.

The body of the adult man, confirmed to be the skipper of a local fishing vessel, reported as a man overboard. The man overboard alert intercepted by Telkom Maritime Radio Services and MRCC - was taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

An inquest docket has been opened by Police.

