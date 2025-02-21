Man who claimed ‘Black Africans will come to your house, rape your wife and kill you’ expected in court

The suspect will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

A 50-year-old man whose shocking video has been shared across social media where he is ranting about the situation in South Africa is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In the three-minute and 30-second video, he introduces himself, and immediately calls on White people in the world to ‘wake up’.

The use of swear words and racial slurs soon follow.

In the video, he goes: “These Black, African, K@ff$rs, is what they are. They’re nothing less than that. They are going to go to your house. They’re going to rape your wife in front of you. They’re going to kill your wife. They’re going to kill your daughter, kill your son. In front of your eyes before they kill you. You are your own enemies, you White people”.

He continues swearing, stating people are mad to think everything is okay.

“They burn you. They take a warm iron and burn you. They cut off your hands, cut off your legs and they leave you to bleed out,” he said.

He further continues with the hate speech.

“F*%$@ Julius Malema, F*&$@ Ramaphosa. All they can do is break down.”

This video has caused an outcry for the man to be brought to justice.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa said members of the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit initiated an investigation after a complaint was laid.

“The remarks in the video whose basis is not apparent, explicitly detail the type of harm that white people are set to suffer at the hands of black people. He calls on white people to wake up from their slumber. Reference in an insulting manner is also made in the video to two politicians by name,” Potelwa said.

She said the suspect was arrested outside the province.

“The suspect was arrested at a location in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today (Friday, February 21, 2025) on charges of crimen injuria as well as those that relate to the contravention of aspects of the Cyber Act. As the investigation unfolds more charges could be added,” Potelwa said.

Police also issued a stern warning to social media users to engage on platforms responsibly as failure to do so will have dire consequences.

