Agriculture Department's ex-CFO jailed for R10.8m tender corruption

The former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (DAFF) has been sentenced in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town.

Jacob Hlatshwayo, 57, was convicted on corruption charges regarding an irregular tender worth R10.8 million.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Zinzi Hani said the corruption was reported to have taken place in 2017.

“An alleged irregular tender was awarded to a service provider, Wiljaro by the DAFF to render services of transportation, processing, warehousing, marketing, and selling of confiscated abalone and shark fins,” Hani said.

She said in a forensic investigation report submitted by the IFIRM (Forensic Investigation and Business Advisory Firm) appointed by the DAFF where it was alleged the former CFO, Hlatshwayo promised to award the R10.8 million or 30-ton abalone contract to Shamode Trading in exchange for the chief executive officer (CEO) if the does not pursue a civil case against the DAFF and Wiljaro.

“The matter was then referred to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team for further probing. A thorough investigation led to the arrest of three suspects, Jacob Hlatshwayo and his two alleged accomplices. On February 17, 2025, all three accused appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Bellville for judgment,” Hani said.

Hlatshwayo was found guilty on the corruption charges but acquitted on fraud and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). His co-accused were acquitted on all charges.

He was sentenced to six years direct imprisonment of which two years is suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted for corruption.

Hlatshwayo will serve four years of direct imprisonment. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

