Unclaimed bodies: Western Cape police seek families of two deceased men

One of the men were knocked by a MyCiTi bus in Atlantis.

Police in the Western Cape are calling on members of the public to help identify and locate the families of two deceased men.

The unidentified individuals died in separate incidents.

The provincial police spokesperson, Anelisiwe Manyana said the bodies are currently at the local mortuaries.

“Reports reveal that on Monday, February 17, 2025, at around 2.30pm an unidentified male was brought into the Heideveld emergency unit by alleged family members. The man was unfortunately already deceased by the time they brought him in,” Manyana said.

She said the unidentified man was dressed in a Nike T-shirt, blue denim jeans, and orange running shoes.

“The body was moved to the Salt River Pathology Services for a complete autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Manyana said.

The other incident took place on July 4, 2024, at 9.30pm.

“An unidentified male in his 30s was bumped over by a MyCiTi bus on Dassenberg Drive in Atlantis and succumbed to his injuries. The body was transported to the Observatory mortuary,” Manyana said.

At the time of the accident, the man wore a red hoodie, blue jeans, and black running shoes.

“So far no missing persons matching the deceased’s description have been reported,” Manyana said.

Police have urged anyone who may be missing a loved one or who can identify these men to contact Detective Warrant Officer Rogers from Manenberg SAPS at 021 699 9400 and Detective Sergeant Antonio Langeveldt from Atlantis SAPS at 082 305 3582.

[email protected]

IOL

Get your news on the go, join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.