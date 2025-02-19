‘She realised the truth needed to come out,’ says cousin of former accused linked to Joshlin Smith's disappearance

In the indictment before the court, Kelly communicated in August 2023 her plan to have her children taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February 2024.

Lourentia Lombaard was arrested on March 25, 2024, in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape and was behind bars until charges against her were withdrawn by the State on October 21, after she turned State witness.

The cousin of the woman who recently had charges against her dropped in the disappearance of Joshlin Smith said the hope for the young girl to be found remains a priority among everyone.

Speaking to IOL in Saldanha Bay, Lombaard’s cousin said she is not ashamed of her cousin, but, initially never wanted to get involved once she was implicated.

“I went to visit her one day while she was still being held at Worcester [Correctional Facility] and she told me no one else who ever came to visit her. No matter what,” she said.

“I also just want justice for Joshlin and to find out what happened to her. I also thought if I went to visit her (Lourentia) she would somehow say something that may lead to the discovery of Joshlin. I took her some clothes too.”

The cousin said she also tried to highlight to Lombaard that it was every man for themselves and that she was not family of her co-accused, she stated she also told her they would not think twice about throwing her under the bus.

“I pleaded with her to just tell the truth. When she told me I thought she was lying because it sounded like a story she was just making up. But, I read in the media the exact same things she told me, about the white car, and that Joshlin was at home the day Kelly came from work. I asked her if she was sure and she stated yes and that Kelly received the R20,000, etc,” she explained.

Lombaard, a mother of two, currently housed in a safe space, misses her children so much.

“I asked her if she really could not say anything and all she did was that she does not know who the woman is that Joshlin was sold to, but she knows Kelly sold Joshlin to the woman in the white car. I told her I hope it’s the truth as the truth will set you free and if you were in any way involved, you would have to suffer the consequences, even if you did not physically sell her,” the cousin said.

The woman said she has no anger towards her cousin, however, other relatives do not share the sentiment.

“Her family in Wolsely wants nothing to do with her. I told her the whole country, the world now sees her as a part of this case. Even if she must be acquitted, people will still associate her with this matter. I urged her to get her thinking aligned and work on getting her children back,” she said.

When asked what led to her cousin spilling the beans months later, she told IOL ‘a mother’s love’.

“The fact that she was in prison for her daughter’s birthday is what made Renz [Lombaard] open her eyes. It was the same day she also turned State witness. She realised that the truth needed to come out because she was going to lose her children. No matter what, she really loves her children and she really misses them so much,” she said.

The cousin stated it is her deepest desire is for Joshlin to be reconnected with her loved ones.

She also welcomed the trial taking place in Saldanha Bay.

“It is such a relief because everyone will be able to show their support for Joshlin. Not everyone can make it to Cape Town. With the support and all the people pitching, the court will be able to see the people are serious about wanting justice,” she added.

[email protected]

IOL