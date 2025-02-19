Prayer services held for Joshlin Smith on the one year anniversary of her disappearance

It has been a year since the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Community members embarked on a prayer walk on Wednesday to mark a year since Joshlin vanished from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media

On the one-year anniversary of Joshlin Smith two prayer services were held with the hopes that she may soon return. Joshlin was last seen at about 5pm on February 19, 2024, in Middelpos. The disappearance of the Grade 1 learner from Diaz illegal Primary School has gripped the nation. During the first open-air service, which took place just outside the informal structure Joshlin called home saw residents flocking to it. Residents carried posters and placards calling for Joshlin's return. It is alleged Joshlin's mother, Kelly, sold the young girl.

Speaking to IOL at Joshlin's home, former Councillor Vernon Vraagom said they've gathered to breathe new light of hope into the matter. Vraagom said this day will remain an emotional one for the community as it's a day that changed the lives of many. "We know Joshlin is still alive," he said as the crowd all agreed and said yes. Vraagom also said they would not stop looking for Joshlin. "We won't stop looking for her. Sy is ons kind (she is our child). We know she's still alive. As we say a prayer here [at the house], we will take a walk in the community," Vraagom said. A moment of silence was also observed before a hymn was sung to kick off proceedings. After a prayer and some motivation and thanksgiving was given to residents who gathered.

It has been a year since the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Community members embarked on a prayer walk on Wednesday to mark a year since Joshlin vanished from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay. Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media