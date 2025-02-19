Prayer services held for Joshlin Smith on the one year anniversary of her disappearance
It has been a year since the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Community members embarked on a prayer walk on Wednesday to mark a year since Joshlin vanished from her home in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay.
Image: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media
On the one-year anniversary of Joshlin Smith two prayer services were held with the hopes that she may soon return.
Joshlin was last seen at about 5pm on February 19, 2024, in Middelpos.
The disappearance of the Grade 1 learner from Diaz illegal Primary School has gripped the nation.
During the first open-air service, which took place just outside the informal structure Joshlin called home saw residents flocking to it.
Residents carried posters and placards calling for Joshlin's return.
Speaking to IOL at Joshlin's home, former Councillor Vernon Vraagom said they've gathered to breathe new light of hope into the matter.
Vraagom said this day will remain an emotional one for the community as it's a day that changed the lives of many.
"We know Joshlin is still alive," he said as the crowd all agreed and said yes.
Vraagom also said they would not stop looking for Joshlin.
"We won't stop looking for her. Sy is ons kind (she is our child). We know she's still alive. As we say a prayer here [at the house], we will take a walk in the community," Vraagom said.
A moment of silence was also observed before a hymn was sung to kick off proceedings. After a prayer and some motivation and thanksgiving was given to residents who gathered.
The large group took to the streets. Residents were walking in the streets singing hymns.
The prayer service started at Joshlins home outside the shack she lived in, in Middelpos. From there the crowd took to the main road. Walking and singing and passed the house of Joshlin's grandmother.
Residents could be heard chanting: "Joshlin, ons se kind! [Joshlin, our child!]" "Ons se kind, Joshlin! [Our child, Joshlin!]"
From there the crowd walked towards Joshlin's school, Diazville Primary School and From there they went to the local civic centre where the walk ended.
In the second prayer walk hosted, activist June Dolly-Major met up on the hill where searches were conducted.
She stated the reason for the prayer walk to start near the dunes was significant in the sense that the paths all led to significant areas such as Joshlin's home, to Diazville where Kelly frequented, and areas where clothing was found.
Dolly-Major said it was also important to remember that God is in control and now was time for faith to be at its strongest.
Everyone who attended the prayer walk wore blue and white and many sporting different images of Joshlin on their t-shirts. Joshlin's great-grandmother was also in attendance at the vigal.
During the prayer walk, certain points were stopped and and messages of hope, Justice, courage and strength were delivered.
At the first prayer point, a prayer was conducted for the judge, state prosecutor and the witnesses in the trial. The trial will be held in Saldanha Bay in March.
This comes after the Western Cape High Court stated it would be in the interest of justice and the community to have the matter heard in the area.
Residents have expressed their joy. Many said it would have been impossible to attend the court trial should the matter have been heard in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town.
The matter is expected to be heard in March.
While no new leads have been uncovered surrounding Joshlin's whereabouts, the community of Saldanha Bay remain hopeful that the green-eyed girl who stole the hearts of the nation will be returned home.
IOL
