Surviving Minimum Wage | How side hustles are helping South Africans thrive amid rising living costs

Liesl Fester has started a side hustle making koeksisters. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

Liesl Fester wipes her hands on her apron, the scent of cinnamon and syrup hanging in the air as she carefully packs another batch of koeksisters. Just a few months ago, this was just an idea—a desperate attempt to keep up with rising costs. Now, it’s a thriving side hustle that’s helping her stay afloat in an economy that keeps tightening its grip on South Africans. "I am an operations manager in a telecommunications company, but my salary was reduced due to the company’s struggles," she explains. "I needed another source of income, so I turned to baking."

The neatly packaged koeksisters. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

Like thousands of South Africans, Fester has had to get creative to survive. With food, electricity, and petrol prices soaring, many have turned to side hustles to supplement their income. For Fester, what started as an experiment in her Cape Town kitchen in September has turned into a growing business—Dazzling Donut Bar. "I officially launched in November," she says, smoothing a ‘thank you’ sticker onto a neatly packed bag of koeksisters. The Cape Malay treat, a sweet, spiced dumpling with a soft, cake-like texture, is a Sunday staple for many, and Fester has perfected the craft. She sells her koeksisters at R12 for four in a packet, and demand has skyrocketed. "On Sundays, I sell up to 50 packets, but during the week, I also supply businesses. That could be just under 100 packets," she says, her eyes gleaming with excitement.

Liesl Fester has orders streaming in for her delicious koeksisters. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

Fester has found a way to balance her demanding full-time job with her growing baking business, despite the inevitable teething problems that come with entrepreneurship. "There are challenges, of course, but I’ve learned to manage my time better. I bake after work and prepare orders in advance. Seeing happy customers makes it all worth it." Now, with orders pouring in, Fester is ready to take her business to the next level.

"I’m planning to expand. Koeksisters were just the start," she says. "I want to go bigger—full-on doughnuts, sweet treats, and combo party packages for kids." Her journey reflects the resilience and resourcefulness of many South Africans who refuse to let economic hardships define them. With every neatly packaged bag of koeksisters, Fester is proving that determination and creativity can turn struggles into success.