Surviving Minimum Wage | How this entrepreneur turned a side hustle into national brand

Jorgina Heugh, 32, from Protea Park started her small business Adore Her by G, hoping to bring in income after losing her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: IOL Graphic

What started out as a side hustle to ensure she had food on the table has now turned into a full-time job for this mother of two from Atlantis in the Western Cape. Jorgina Heugh, 32, from Protea Park started her small business Adore Her by G, hoping to bring in income after losing her job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Heugh was living in Langebaan on the West Coast in the hospitality industry managing a guest house where she also resided at the time. However, with restrictions and closures implemented, she had no choice but to move back home to her mother in Atlantis — all this two years post-divorce.

Owner of Adore Her by G, Jorgina Heugh turned her side hustle into a full-time job. Image: Robin-Lee Francke/IOL

After being home for six months, she also lost her mother to Covid-19. “Once I got home to Atlantis, I had odd jobs here and there. After losing my mother, I also had no one to look after my children (now 13 and nine years old). I also had to home-school my children as I could not get them into a school in Atlantis at the time,” Heugh said. She told IOL, she needed to devise a plan that got her an income but also did not take all her time as she had to home-school. “I then started researching about the eyelash industry. I wore [eye] lashes but it was so expensive. I visited a friend and we spoke about it, she also complimented me on my lashes saying I was improving on its application. I told her at the time, if there was anything I wanted to do, it is to start my own lash brand and that’s where it began,” she explained.

Heugh said she conducted thorough research on the eyelashes and said a local influencer, Majestic Mey - who also established a beauty brand - stated it doesn't matter how many people or brands there were, there was enough bread for everyone. Those words, Heugh said, resonated with her. “In South Africa, there wasn’t really any exposure regarding lashes. I rather started watching YouTube videos of people abroad. On September 4, 2021, I told myself I am ready. I used the last money for rates and taxes my brother gave me and registered my business on September 9, 2021. At the time, I had no idea what I would do, I had about R4,000,” she said. Heugh said she spoke to many people, including family, offering shares in her business but no one was interested. She met someone who believed in her concept and he offered her another R4,000 and said he wanted to see if she could bring in a turnover, from there he would invest further. “That to me was my motivation. I took the R8,000, I asked my brother to make a loan and I got an extra R10,000. With the R18,000, a month later, I launched my brand on October 23, 2021, with a photoshoot and all,” she said excitedly.