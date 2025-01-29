Western Cape Tug-of-War shines at provincial sport awards, prepares for World Championships

Dr Lyndon Bouah, Chief Director of Sport and Recreation at the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport handing the award to Johannes Barnard. Picture: Western Cape Government

With Tug-of-War winning big at the 2024 Provincial Sport Awards, it is clear that the sport is making a name for itself, and with the World Championships set to take place in Mossel Bay in 2026, the sport is only going from strength to strength.

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Paarl, on Saturday, 18 January, at an event hosted by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport.

During the latter half of 2024, six Regional awards ceremonies were held across the province. The winners of those awards were nominated for the overall provincial ceremony.

The provincial winners will now go on to be nominated for the National Sport Awards.

Some of the winners of the evening included Alan Hatherly (Sportsman of the year), Tasneem Solomons (Sportswoman of the year) and Jason Sewanyana (Coach of the year).

However, the big winners of the night definitely appeared to be Tug-of-War:

School team of the year went to Oakdale’s 560kg Tug-of-War team after their World Championship triumph in Germany,

Team of the Year went to the South African Under 23 Tug-of-War men’s team

Sport Administrator of the year went to Johannes Jacobus Barnard

The Oakdale’s 560kg Tug-of-War team, Johannes Barnard, and tug-of-war coach Piet Lourens. Picture: SA Tug-of-War Federation/Facebook

Arts and Culture MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said: “It is always wonderful to celebrate the achievements of athletes, coaches, administrators and sporting bodies from across the province.

“These are the individuals who are making an impact in their communities, by inspiring others to lead active and healthy lifestyles and to make positive choices. Congratulations to all the nominees and winners on what they have achieved in their various sporting codes.”

Johannes Jacobus Barnard, also known as “Barries” Barnard, said that when it was announced that he was Sport Administrator of the Year, he felt “humbly” proud of himself and thankful that after 42 years of coaching and managing sport, his efforts were recognised.

Barnard, 65, is not only the President of Eden Tug-of-War, but also the President of Western Cape Tug-of-War, Vice President of SA Tug-of-War and South Africa's International Representative. He is also part of the Eden Sports Council as Federation Representative.

“I am a qualified Aircraft Mechanic and resigned to teach because of the opportunity to be involved in sport,” Barnard said.

“I started teaching in 1982 and was successfully coaching rugby, athletics and cricket and had the privilege to coach the first teams of several schools. Rugby was my favourite sport.

“In 2002, I started at Calitzdorp High School and was introduced to Tug-of-War. One can actually not prevent falling in love with the sport, for no other sport allows the coach to actually be part of the team. One becomes very involved with all the athletes.

“That was why I actually had a heart attack during a competition. I also had mentors and made very good friends with some of the characters in the sport,” Barnard said.

He added that balancing both his sports commitments and his day-to-day job was easier as up until December 2024, he was a teacher.

“That made it possible to combine my work with sport, but the price I paid was lost time with my family. Luckily my wife is also very involved in the sport.”

Barnard said that funding is the biggest challenge that comes with “such an under-represented sport”.

“We obviously don't get the exposure as the big sports, and that makes it difficult to get sponsorships.

“Some headmasters of schools are, in my opinion, one of our biggest challenges. The excuse is either a shortage of staff or that they do not want it to interfere with the more well-known sporting codes,” Barnard said.

Some of the sport’s toughest men and women are seen digging their heels in at the 24th World Tug-of-War Championships at Camps Bay High School back in September 2018. Picture: Armand Hough Independent Media

With the junior team, along with their coach Piet Lourens having successfully defended their title at the World Championships last year, Barnard said the aim of management is to ensure that the athletes remain competitive.

“We hope that it will materialise because it will be cheaper for the athletes with the World Championships in Mossel Bay in September 2026.”

Mackenzie himself is also excited about the World Championships, “we continue to put our province on the global stage for events”.

Anton Botha, a member of the SA Tug-of-War executive committee (SATF EXCO), announced the official recognition and affiliation of the Central Karoo Tug-of-War Federation with the Central Karoo District Sports Council - showing that the sport continues to expand.

“Headquartered in Beaufort West, this federation marks a major leap forward in SA Tug-of-War’s mission to become the ‘flagship sport’ of rural South Africa. This milestone is a testament to the passion and dedication of the Central Karoo team, and we couldn’t be prouder,” Botha said.

“The SATF EXCO extends heartfelt congratulations to the management and members of the Central Karoo Tug-of-War Federation. We’re confident that this is just the beginning of an incredible journey for the region. Here’s to breaking new ground and pulling together for a brighter future.”

In terms of what it takes to make it in the sport, Barnard shared that anybody can become a good Tug-of-War athlete.

“You do not need to be fast, have ball sense, or any other specific skill. All you need is guts and be willing to practice hard. SA Tug-of-War has a web page as well as a Facebook page, and there are clubs all over. Anybody is always welcome.”

