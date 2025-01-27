Charges withdrawn against City Cape Town staffer arrested in office raid

Pictured is the City of Cape Town logo at the Civic Centre in the CBD. File Picture: David Ritchie

The charges against a City of Cape Town staffer, arrested after the SAPS Provincial Commercial Crimes detectives searched the offices of DA councillors Mayco member Alderman JP Smith and Mayco member for Energy, Xanthea Limberg, were withdrawn on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson Andrè Traut said the investigation was related to the construction mafia and tender fraud.

The City staffer allegedly refused to hand over electronic devices requested by the police.

He was spotted sitting outside the courtroom where throughout the day a number of cases were heard for bail information, and first appearances for people accused of various crimes.

State prosecutor Washeema Wakefield noted that there were 63 first appearances for the day in court 14.

The City staffer came into the court room a few times awaiting to hear if he would have his first appearance but ultimately the matter was withdrawn. His attorney also left the court after lunch had been called.

When the staffer finally left the court late in the afternoon, he ultimately chose not to speak to the media.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntzabila, said: “I can confirm that the matter was not enrolled as charges were withdrawn. There was insufficient evidence to secure any conviction on the matter.”

