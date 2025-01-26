Cape Town firefighter, Darryn Solomons, shares unique experience of delivering babies

Discover the inspiring story of Darryn Solomons, a Cape Town firefighter who has delivered multiple babies, sharing his unique experiences and the importance of teamwork in high-pressure situations. Picture Leon Lestrade.

“Being involved in such high-pressure moments has taught me to stay calm and focused, no matter how intense the situation.”

This is how 28-year-old Cape Town firefighter, Darryn Solomons, has described some of the skills he has picked up since delivering babies. Stationed at Hout Bay Fire Station, Solomons is one of the firefighters who has delivered a baby over the festive season.

However, more noteworthy is that he has helped deliver 8 babies so far in his career.

Over the festive season, The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services assisted with the delivery of six babies during the festive season, of which three were born at Mfuleni Fire Station. While overall for 2024, the Fire and Rescue service assisted with 16 babies.

Spokesperson for City Fire Services, Jermaine Carelse, said that from January to December, “16 babies that were born at Fire Stations last year, with Hout Bay Fire Station being the place of choice with 10 babies”.

Solomons said that it’s an incredible and unique experience having delivered babies, and that knowing his helping to bring life into the world is an honour.

“Assisting in such an important moment in someone’s life is both humbling and rewarding. It’s one of those experiences that reminds you of the value of staying calm under pressure and how important teamwork is. Every time I think back on those moments, I feel immense gratitude for being able to help and make a difference in such a significant way,” Solomons said.

“Every delivery is unique, and being part of such a life-changing moment is truly special. The teamwork, the emotions, and seeing the sheer joy on the parents’ faces. Moments like that remind me why I’m so passionate about what I do.”

Solomons also shared that it isn’t always smooth sailing with one of the biggest challenges being the limited resources.

“We often only have the basics, so we have to make the most of what’s available. Many moms-to-be arrive having never seen a doctor before, so it feels like going in blind—we have no idea what complications might arise.

“In those moments, it’s all about staying calm and relying on teamwork. Communication is key, as is thinking on your feet and trusting your instincts. It’s not always easy, but knowing the focus is on keeping both mom and baby safe keeps us going. The unpredictability can be overwhelming, but it also pushes us to adapt and give our very best.”

He shared that being in such situations has helped him develop better communication skills, especially when reassuring people who are scared or overwhelmed.

“You learn to think quickly, prioritise effectively, and work as part of a team—all of which are invaluable when dealing with emergencies.

“It’s also taught me patience—babies have their own timing! Some seem a little shy, and it can take a while for them to join us. Those moments remind me that things don’t always go according to plan, and sometimes you just have to wait and let nature take its course.”

Solomons shared that those moments of delivery definitely leave a lasting impact, on both him and the people involved.

“Just before my last shift, I stopped to buy some food, and a lady came up to me and asked if I remembered her. She explained that she, and her pregnant daughter, had once come to the fire station seeking assistance.

“Although the ambulance arrived in time, and her daughter was delivered at the hospital, she was so grateful for the support we gave during such a stressful moment,” Solomons said.

“She even showed me pictures of the little bundle of joy, which was such a heartwarming reminder of how those small acts of care can make a big difference. It’s moments like those that stay with you and remind you why we do what we do.”

While these moments are touching, Solomons has stressed that it is vital for mothers to see a doctor during their pregnancy and to go for regular check-ups, as it’s not just about their own health but also about the safety of the baby.

“Regular visits can help identify any potential issues early on, making a difference when it comes to having a safe delivery.

“It’s also important to remember that the safest first choice for delivery is in a hospital. Having access to medical professionals and the right equipment ensures that both mom and baby are in the best possible hands if any complications arise,” he said.

