Suspect in Du Noon murder and rape case arrested 250km from Cape Town

A man wanted for murder and rape in Cape Town was arrested almost 250 kilometres away and is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The 40-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, January 21, by members of the Barrydale SAPS.

Barrydale is a small town on the Western Cape's border of the Overberg and Klein Karoo regions and is 245.6km away from Cape Town.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the suspect is alleged to have murdered and raped a woman on News Year’s Day in Du Noon.

“Milnerton police attended to a complaint of murder on Wednesday, January 1 at about 7pm at Ngena Street in Du Noon. On their arrival, they found the naked body of a 26-year-old female at the mentioned address. Initially, an inquest case was registered for investigation,” van Wyk said.

However, during the post-mortem, it was determined the victim was raped and strangled to death.

“Statements were obtained and the only person who had access to the house and who was last seen at the house before the body was discovered, was the male suspect believed to be from the Nyanga area. The suspect could not be traced and according to the information received, he was hiding somewhere in the Grabouw area,” van Wyk said.

Members of the Barrydale SAPS were conducting patrols when they saw a suspicious-looking person walking in the street

The man was stopped and interrogated.

“During this interrogation, the suspect admitted to being a wanted suspect in a Milnerton murder and rape case committed in Du Noon. The suspect was immediately arrested when the members confirmed the incident with Milnerton SAPS detectives,” van Wyk said.

